ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC ropes in Sanju Samson as brand ambassador

Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC announced Indian cricketer Sanju Samson as its new Brand Ambassador, on Monday.

Sanju, a dynamic and prominent cricketer from Kerala and the captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals, will represent the club and its values on and off the field.

He is an inspiration to many young sportsmen and women in Kerala, and his appointment as the brand ambassador of Kerala Blasters will further boost his impact.

Also Read ISL 2022-23: Battle for playoffs continue heating up as Odisha FC hosts FC Goa

Sanju expressed his excitement at the appointment and said, “As my father was a professional football player, football has always been a sport close to my heart. I am honoured to be the brand ambassador of Kerala Blasters FC.

The club has done so much since its inception to bring back the glory of football to this state. In the process, they have built and cultivated one of the most loyal fanbases in the country. I can’t wait to watch a match at the Kaloor stadium with the fans and support the team.”

Sanju is expected to make his first appearance as the brand ambassador on February 26, when the club faces Hyderabad FC in its last game of the season.

“Sanju is a national icon, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the KBFC family. In this ambassadorial role, we look forward to working with Sanju to amplify the club’s grassroots & community initiatives, fan events, and share his passion for the club and game,” said Nikhil Bharadwaj, Director, Kerala Blasters FC.