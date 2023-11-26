MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian Super League 2023-24 Top Scorers: Here are the leading ISL goalscorers after matchday seven

Here are the top scorers from the first division of Indian football, 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season after matchday seven.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 11:10 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai City FC’s Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz is leading the ISL 2023-24 charts with six goals.
Mumbai City FC’s Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz is leading the ISL 2023-24 charts with six goals. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

Mumbai City FC’s Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz is leading the ISL 2023-24 charts with six goals. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

The race for Indian Super League’s 2023-24 golden boot is underway with Mumbai City FC’s Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz leading the ISL 2023-24 charts with six goals.

ALSO READ | Which players can make it to the India squad for AFC Asian Cup 2023?

Here are the top scorers from the 2023-24 ISL season after matchday seven.

Ranking Player Team Matches Played Goals
1 Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz Mumbai City FC 5 5
2 Parthib Sundar Gogoi NorthEast United FC 6 3
2 Connor Jon Shields Chennaiyin FC 6 3
2 Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva East Bengal FC 6 3
2 Diego Maurício Machado de Brito Odisha FC 6 3
3 Noah Wail Jacob Sadaoui FC Goa 3 2
3 Jason Steven Cummings Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3 2
3 Sunil Chhetri Bengaluru FC 4 2
3 Serigne Mourtada Fall Odisha FC 4 2
3 Dimitrios Petratos Mohun Bagan Super Giant 4 2

Related Topics

Indian Super League /

Mumbai City FC /

ISL 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Super League 2023-24 Top Scorers: Here are the leading ISL goalscorers after matchday seven
    Team Sportstar
  2. Grand opening ceremony in Ayodhya to mark the start of the NTPC Senior National Archery Championship
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live? All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  4. Davis Cup: Sinner has last laugh vs Djokovic, beats him twice to send Italy to the final
    Reuters
  5. Mohammed Shami, the good samaritan - shares video after helping road accident victim in Nainital
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ISL News

  1. Indian Super League 2023-24 Top Scorers: Here are the leading ISL goalscorers after matchday seven
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Two and half years more of suffering and frustration, says Vukomanovic on the wait for VAR
    Stan Rayan
  3. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal aim to return to winning ways
    Aneesh Dey
  4. Midfielder Cristian Battocchio signs for Chennaiyin FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennaiyin FC ropes in midfielder Ayush Adhikari
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Super League 2023-24 Top Scorers: Here are the leading ISL goalscorers after matchday seven
    Team Sportstar
  2. Grand opening ceremony in Ayodhya to mark the start of the NTPC Senior National Archery Championship
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live? All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  4. Davis Cup: Sinner has last laugh vs Djokovic, beats him twice to send Italy to the final
    Reuters
  5. Mohammed Shami, the good samaritan - shares video after helping road accident victim in Nainital
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment