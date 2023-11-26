Indian Super League 2023-24 Top Scorers: Here are the leading ISL goalscorers after matchday seven

The race for Indian Super League’s 2023-24 golden boot is underway with Mumbai City FC’s Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz leading the ISL 2023-24 charts with six goals.
Here are the top scorers from the 2023-24 ISL season after matchday seven.
|Ranking
|Player
|Team
|Matches Played
|Goals
|1
|Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz
|Mumbai City FC
|5
|5
|2
|Parthib Sundar Gogoi
|NorthEast United FC
|6
|3
|2
|Connor Jon Shields
|Chennaiyin FC
|6
|3
|2
|Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva
|East Bengal FC
|6
|3
|2
|Diego Maurício Machado de Brito
|Odisha FC
|6
|3
|3
|Noah Wail Jacob Sadaoui
|FC Goa
|3
|2
|3
|Jason Steven Cummings
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|3
|2
|3
|Sunil Chhetri
|Bengaluru FC
|4
|2
|3
|Serigne Mourtada Fall
|Odisha FC
|4
|2
|3
|Dimitrios Petratos
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|4
|2
