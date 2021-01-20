ISL 2020-21, KBFC vs BFC Live Football Score: Kerala Blasters takes on Bengaluru

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the ISL 2020-21 game between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC in Goa on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES:

6:45 PM: Three changes for KBFC tonight! Yondrembem Denechandra, Rahul KP and Juande have replaced Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar and Facundo Pereyra in Vicuna's playing XI.

6:30 PM: The team lineups are out!

KBFC XI: Albino Gomes, Sandeep Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Juande, Yondrembem Denechandra, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray.

COACH: Kibu Vicuna.

BFC XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Parag Srivas, Francisco Gonzalez, Amay Morajkar, Suresh Wangjam, Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh.

COACH: Naushad Moosa.

6:15 PM: From Carles Cuadrat's departure to what Kerala Blasters needs to do to improve, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show. Listen in:

Follow Sportstar's full coverage (Latest news, Interviews, Features, Points table, Quiz, Videos) of ISL 2020-21.

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.

ISL 2020: Points Table

MATCH PREVIEW:

After having arrested a string of four consecutive defeats with a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC, Bengaluru FC (BFC) will look to get its season back on track when it meets Kerala Blasters at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

Naushad Moosa’s side is currently seventh with 13 points from 11 games, but the interim coach believes that all is not lost yet and that his side is very much in the race for a playoff spot. “It’s not like we have given up,” Moosa said on match-eve. “We still have nine games and teams are still close by and things are still open. So let's hope we do better and get some points.”

The Blasters are one of three sides BFC has registered a victory against this campaign. But Kibu Vicuna’s team has seen an improvement in form since then, though it is precariously placed in 10th position with 10 points. The outfit’s two victories have come in the last five matches and it took an injury time equaliser from SC East Bengal to deny a third, last Friday.

“The circumstances are different [from the last meeting] but we are preparing for every game in the same manner,” Vicuna said. “[our aim] is to play well and try to win and improve our defence and attack.”

RELATED| ISL 2020-21 report: Chennaiyin fails to get past 10-man SC East Bengal

Blasters will surely be helped by the fact that BFC will be without influential midfielder Dimas Delgado, who has returned to Spain following a family emergency. After Ashique Kuruniyan, Delgado will be the second sure-shot starter BFC will miss. Moosa hinted that it would be the last we would see of the Spaniard this season, with games coming thick and fast and strict quarantine rules in place for travellers abroad.

“We have to cope,” said Moosa. “We have some quality players and we will be trying them [out]. We are not changing much in the way we are playing. We are just asking players to keep the ball more instead of playing those long balls; to keep the ball when you have it and be compact when you lose it. With Dimas gone, we will get a new player and we need to see how much time that player will take.”

Vicuna seemed to believe that place will go to Fran Gonzalez, a player he coached last season to the I-League title at Mohun Bagan. Gonzalez, Bagan’s joint top-scorer then with 10 goals, can play both in defence and midfield, but has struggled to nail down a place at BFC, starting just two games.

For Blasters, defender Bakary Kone, who has missed the last two matches because of an injury, remains a doubt. BFC’s new signing Xisco Hernandez will be unavailable for two weeks owing to mandatory quarantine.