Videos ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for BFC vs KBFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head-to-head record, match stats, preview and updates of Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC. Team Sportstar Bambolim 20 January, 2021 09:12 IST Team Sportstar Bambolim 20 January, 2021 09:12 IST Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match 65 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium, Bambolin on Wedneday.Overall head-to-head form (BFC: 5 | KBFC: 1 | DRAW: 1)Bengaluru and Kerala have squared off seven times in the ISL and BFC has dominated the fixture by winning it five times, as opposed to KBFC’s one victory.Last meeting:Both the teams last met on Sunday, December 13 at Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The Blues registered a resounding 4-2 victory. It was the Kerala-based team that opened the scoring when Rahul Praveen found the back of the net in the 17th minute. Bengaluru ended the first half level with KBFC as Cleiton Silva netted the equaliser just 12 minutes later. BFC then gained the lead after scoring two goals in as many minutes - Eric Paartalu in the 52nd and Dimas Delgado in the 53rd. Blasters' Jordan Murray halved the parity in the 61st minute to keep his side in the hunt. However, BFC skipper Sunil Chhetri was quick to put the game to bed by scoring his first and his side's fourth goal of the night only four minutes later. Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)BFC VS KBFC: 4-2KBFC BFC: 2-1BFC VS KBFC: 1-0BFC VS KBFC: 2-2KBFC VS BFC: 1-2 Current Position in Table:KBFC- 10th: Kerala Blasters is second from last, having bagged just 10 points from 11 games.BFC -7th: Despite a five-match winless streak, Bengaluru is stuck mid-table. The side is seventh in the points table with 13 points after 11 matches. Form Guide:KBFC (DWLLW)- The Yellow Army has experienced a mixed bag in recent times this season, having won and lost two games each and drawing its previous match.BFC (DLLLL)- The Blues' derailed campaign hasn't gotten any better recently as the side has lost four of its last five matches and drawn its most-recent game. STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Kerala Blasters FC: 8Bengaluru FC: 15 Top 3 scorers-KBFC:6 goals: Jordan Murray2 goals: Gary Hooper1 goal: Sergio Cindoncha, Abdul Nediyodath, Costa Nhamoinesu Top 3 scorers-BFC:4 goals: Sunil Chhetri3 goals: Cleiton Silva2 goal: Juan Fernandez Top-rated player-KBFC:Vincente Gomez- 7.09Matches10Minutes Played896Goals/Assists1/1Passing Accuracy76.7Interceptions13Average Passes/Game48.5 Top-rated player-BFC:Cleiton Silva- 7.31Matches11Minutes Played945Goals/Assists3/1Passing Accuracy64.41Interceptions10Average Passes/Game30.91 Clean sheets:Kerala Blasters FC: 0Bengaluru FC: 2 ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for