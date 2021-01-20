ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match 65 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium, Bambolin on Wedneday.

Overall head-to-head form (BFC: 5 | KBFC: 1 | DRAW: 1)

Bengaluru and Kerala have squared off seven times in the ISL and BFC has dominated the fixture by winning it five times, as opposed to KBFC’s one victory.

Last meeting:

Both the teams last met on Sunday, December 13 at Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The Blues registered a resounding 4-2 victory.

It was the Kerala-based team that opened the scoring when Rahul Praveen found the back of the net in the 17th minute. Bengaluru ended the first half level with KBFC as Cleiton Silva netted the equaliser just 12 minutes later.

BFC then gained the lead after scoring two goals in as many minutes - Eric Paartalu in the 52nd and Dimas Delgado in the 53rd. Blasters' Jordan Murray halved the parity in the 61st minute to keep his side in the hunt.

However, BFC skipper Sunil Chhetri was quick to put the game to bed by scoring his first and his side's fourth goal of the night only four minutes later.



Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)

BFC VS KBFC: 4-2

KBFC BFC: 2-1

BFC VS KBFC: 1-0

BFC VS KBFC: 2-2

KBFC VS BFC: 1-2

Current Position in Table:

KBFC- 10th: Kerala Blasters is second from last, having bagged just 10 points from 11 games.

BFC -7th: Despite a five-match winless streak, Bengaluru is stuck mid-table. The side is seventh in the points table with 13 points after 11 matches.

Form Guide:

KBFC (DWLLW)- The Yellow Army has experienced a mixed bag in recent times this season, having won and lost two games each and drawing its previous match.

BFC (DLLLL)- The Blues' derailed campaign hasn't gotten any better recently as the side has lost four of its last five matches and drawn its most-recent game.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Kerala Blasters FC: 8

Bengaluru FC: 15

Top 3 scorers-KBFC:

6 goals: Jordan Murray

2 goals: Gary Hooper

1 goal: Sergio Cindoncha, Abdul Nediyodath, Costa Nhamoinesu

Top 3 scorers-BFC:

4 goals: Sunil Chhetri

3 goals: Cleiton Silva

2 goal: Juan Fernandez

Top-rated player-KBFC:

Vincente Gomez- 7.09

Matches 10 Minutes Played 896 Goals/Assists 1/1 Passing Accuracy 76.7 Interceptions 13 Average Passes/Game 48.5

Top-rated player-BFC:

Cleiton Silva- 7.31

Matches 11 Minutes Played 945 Goals/Assists 3/1 Passing Accuracy 64.41 Interceptions 10 Average Passes/Game 30.91

Clean sheets:

Kerala Blasters FC: 0

Bengaluru FC: 2