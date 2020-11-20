ISL 2020-21: KBFC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Kerala Blasters (KBFC) will take on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in the inaugural match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, Goa on November 20, Friday.

The "Yellow Army" will begin its seventh ISL season, while the newly-formed ATK Mohun Bagan unit will be playing in its first season. Two-time runner-up Kerala has won 29 matches in the league out of its 102 appearances with a win-percentage of 28.4.

The two-time ISL champion ATK, who has merged with the two-time I-League champion Mohun Bagan, has the second-most wins in ISL history with 41 victories from its 107 matches - a success rate of 38.3 per cent.

Overall Head To Head - KBFC - ATK (Total: 14 | Wins - ATK: 5, KBFC: 4 , Draws: 5)

Kerala Blasters and Atletico de Kolkata met in the ISL 14 times with ATK holding the edge over Kerala with five wins. The two sides clashed in the first ISL final in 2014 and later in 2016 as Kolkata emerged winner on both occasions.

First meeting (KBFC-ATK)

Sandesh Jhingan is the biggest domestic signing of the season for ATK Mohun Bagan. - ISL/SPORTZPICS

The first ISL meeting between the sides took place on 26 October, 2014 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Baljit Sahni scored the opener for the home side while Iain Hume equalised for Kerala as the sides settled for a 1-1 draw. Both teams have played out four more draws since their first meeting in the league.

Recent Head-to-Head form - KBFC-ATK - Last 5 games

ATK 0 -1 KBFC

KBFC 2 - 1 ATK

KBFC 1-1 ATK

ATK 0-2 KBFC

ATK 2-2 KBFC

Head To Head - KBFC - Mohun Bagan

This will be the Blasters’ first meeting against a Mohun Bagan unit. The two teams have previously participated in the Hero Super Cup in 2018 and 2019.

2019 Recap

Top 3 goalscorers: KBFC

Ogbeche led the Blasters unit while scoring 15 goals and finished as the 2019/20 season’s joint-top scorer. - TWITTER/ISL

Bartholomew Ogbeche - 15

Messi Bouli - 14

Rahul KP - 1

Top 3 goalscorers: ATK

Roy Krishna was the ISL's joint top scorer last season with 15 goals and played an instrumental role in ATK's title-winning campaign. - ISL Media - ISL Media

Roy Krishna - 15

David Williams - 7

Edu Garcia - 6

Top 3 goalscorers: Mohun Bagan (I-League)

Papa Diawara - 10

Francisco Gonzalez Munoz - 10

Joseba Beitia - 3

Clean sheets:

Kerala Blasters: 3

ATK: 5

Mohun Bagan (I-League): 8