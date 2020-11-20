Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: KBFC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ATK MB vs KBFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC. Team Sportstar 20 November, 2020 09:31 IST The "Yellow Army" will begin its seventh ISL season, while the newly-formed ATK Mohun Bagan unit will be playing in its first season. Team Sportstar 20 November, 2020 09:31 IST Kerala Blasters (KBFC) will take on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in the inaugural match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, Goa on November 20, Friday.The "Yellow Army" will begin its seventh ISL season, while the newly-formed ATK Mohun Bagan unit will be playing in its first season. Two-time runner-up Kerala has won 29 matches in the league out of its 102 appearances with a win-percentage of 28.4.The two-time ISL champion ATK, who has merged with the two-time I-League champion Mohun Bagan, has the second-most wins in ISL history with 41 victories from its 107 matches - a success rate of 38.3 per cent.Overall Head To Head - KBFC - ATK (Total: 14 | Wins - ATK: 5, KBFC: 4 , Draws: 5)Kerala Blasters and Atletico de Kolkata met in the ISL 14 times with ATK holding the edge over Kerala with five wins. The two sides clashed in the first ISL final in 2014 and later in 2016 as Kolkata emerged winner on both occasions.RELATED| ATK-Mohun Bagan fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing First meeting (KBFC-ATK) Sandesh Jhingan is the biggest domestic signing of the season for ATK Mohun Bagan. - ISL/SPORTZPICS The first ISL meeting between the sides took place on 26 October, 2014 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Baljit Sahni scored the opener for the home side while Iain Hume equalised for Kerala as the sides settled for a 1-1 draw. Both teams have played out four more draws since their first meeting in the league.RELATED | ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan preview: Bringing together the old and the new Recent Head-to-Head form - KBFC-ATK - Last 5 gamesATK 0 -1 KBFCKBFC 2 - 1 ATK KBFC 1-1 ATKATK 0-2 KBFCATK 2-2 KBFCRELATED | ISL 2020-21 news: Kerala Blasters, ATK Mohun Bagan kick off a season like no other Head To Head - KBFC - Mohun BaganThis will be the Blasters’ first meeting against a Mohun Bagan unit. The two teams have previously participated in the Hero Super Cup in 2018 and 2019.2019 RecapTop 3 goalscorers: KBFC Ogbeche led the Blasters unit while scoring 15 goals and finished as the 2019/20 season’s joint-top scorer. - TWITTER/ISL Bartholomew Ogbeche - 15Messi Bouli - 14Rahul KP - 1RELATED | ISL 2020-21 news, Kerala Blasters preview: New season, new hope for Vicuna's men Top 3 goalscorers: ATK Roy Krishna was the ISL's joint top scorer last season with 15 goals and played an instrumental role in ATK's title-winning campaign. - ISL Media - ISL Media Roy Krishna - 15David Williams - 7Edu Garcia - 6RELATED| ISL 2020-21: Full team list of Kerala Blasters FC Top 3 goalscorers: Mohun Bagan (I-League)Papa Diawara - 10Francisco Gonzalez Munoz - 10Joseba Beitia - 3Clean sheets:Kerala Blasters: 3ATK: 5Mohun Bagan (I-League): 8 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos