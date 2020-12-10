ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Talking Points

Mumbai City FC beat Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in a 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) match at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Wednesday.

READ | ISL 2020-21: Chhangte bags first assist for Chennaiyin FC

Here are the important talking points from game 22 of the season.

1) SIPOVIC INJURY AN EARLY SETBACK FOR CHENNAIYIN

With Anirudh Thapa not even making the bench due to an injury he picked up in the last game, Chennaiyin suffered another setback when centre-back Enes Sipovic had to be substituted in the first-half much to the dismay of coach Csaba Laszlo.

The 30-year-old Bosnian had created a chance for his teammate Jakub Sylvestr at one end and denied Mumbai midfielder Raynier Fernandes one at the other early into the game. However, he was injured and replaced by Memo Moura in the 21st minute.

LISTEN: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.







2) BOUMOUS AND LE FONDRE COMPLEMENT EACH OTHER WELL

After two dull opening games, Mumbai City has been hitting its stride recently. Adam Le Fondre (four goals) and Hugo Boumous (three assists) have been at the centre of action for the Islanders.

RELATED | ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City beats Chennaiyin to remain on top

One of them scores and the other provides, thereby complementing each other in style. If MCFC is to continue its terrific form and make the playoffs, this duo has to keep racking up the goals and assists.

3) REFEREEING STANDARDS COME INTO QUESTION ONCE AGAIN

At the end of the match, Mumbai manager Sergio Lobera was delighted but his Chennai counterpart Laszlo was clearly upset, not only because his side lost but also because of the refereeing decisions on the night. Game after game, the refereeing standards of the ongoing season have been debated more than ever.

Many coaches have complained about penalties that should have gone their way and Wednesday was no different. CFC was denied two possible spot-kicks and just before MCFC's equaliser a throw-in, which should have been awarded to the Marina Machans, went the other way. This once again opens up talks regarding VAR.