Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa ISL preview: Contrasting fortunes, one goal - three points

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC head into Thursday’s Indian Super League (ISL) fixture at the Mumbai Football Arena on the back of contrasting results. While the home team Mumbai is on a three-match winning streak and is the only team in the tournament to remain undefeated, Goa has two losses in its last three games.

Gaurs coach Carlos Pena isn’t concerned about statistics. “You cannot play football with fear. It’s a game. You may win, lose or draw, but if you play with fear, you’re not going to enjoy the game and give your 100 per cent,” he said ahead of the clash.

Up against an in-form Mumbai outfit, Goa will once again pin its hopes on the trio - Noah Sadaoui, Iker Guarrotxena and Brandon Fernandes - and the team management also expects Alvaro Vazquez to come good.

Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, appears confident on home turf. So far, the team has scored 23 goals - the highest in the tournament - and the side has time and again proved its dominance in the midfield. As it gears up for a challenge from Goa, the Mumbai outfit will rely on Lalengmawia Ralte, Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Díaz and Bipin Singh to fire.

This game, named the Konkan derby, is West Coast rivalry of sorts in the ISL, but Mumbai coach Des Buckingham isn’t thinking much. “I think the fans are creating these derbies and the rivalry is great but it certainly doesn’t affect the way that I want us to go about the way we play,” he said.