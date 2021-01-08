ISL 2020, NEUFC vs HFC Live Football Score: NorthEast United FC takes on Hyderabad FC

Welcome to Sportstar's blog of today's ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC clash.

6.10 pm: Will it be a game of attack vs defence? Hyderabad has taken second highest shots from open play (110), while NorthEast United has conceded third highest shots from open play (98).

6pm: Here's how we think the two sides could line up today

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Gurmeet, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Federico Gallego, Suhair V. P., Luis Machado.

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Lluis Sastre, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana.

5:45pm: Match preview:

- NorthEast United takes on Hyderabad, aims to snap five-game winless run -

NorthEast United FC will be out to snap its five-match winless streak when it locks horns with Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Friday.

Gerard Nus' side began the season in fine fashion and was uneaten in its six opening games but has fallen off the radar since. The side hasn't managed to score in three of its last five games and finds itself in the seventh spot.

In sharp contrast, Hyderabad FC comes into the tie on the back of its biggest win this season. The Nizams, placed sixth, thrashed Chennaiyin FC 4-1 last week to return to winning ways after losing three games on the trot.

Speaking on the eve of the game, Hyderabad coach Manolo Marquez said, "They have a good organisation. They are not in the best moment in terms of results but they have (taken points) against big opponents. They have good players and good coach. They have young players with a lot of future. I like their style. They play with order and are fast on the wings. They are a dangerous team."

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the best of Indian Super League in the year 2020 on The Full Time Show.



The 52-year-old will hope his team can put up a better defensive display against the Highlanders, for it has conceded nine goals in the last five games.

Aridane Santana, Hyderabad's leading goal-scorer, was also a talking point ahead of the game. Marquez was mildly irked by the fact that the focus after the last game was not on Hyderabad's win but on Santana's goal-less performance.

Nus, on the other hand, said he was wary of the Spanish striker. "We know they are good with the ball and that they score goals in many ways. They score a lot from set-pieces and Aridane is always a threat. He's got a great goal-scoring record from last season as well and this year, he has scored five. He is a big guy but they have so many other players in attack. We have to be at our best to know how to manage them and create chances and put the ball in the net," he said.

He added that Halicharan Narzary, who struck a brace last time around, and Mohammed Yasir were the other players to watch out for.

While Hyderabad has defensive worries, NorthEast has its share of attacking woes as the side has struggled to find the back of the net of late. And the injury to star striker Kwesi Appiah has only made matters worse.

A win for either side would see it displace Jamshedpur FC and claim the fourth spot.

--

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.