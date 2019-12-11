ISL 2019-20 LIVE: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League. Today, we have Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, which will be played at Balewadi Stadium in Pune. This is Manasi Pathak and I shall keep you updated as the action unfolds this evening.

LIVE UPDATES:

Match preview

Backbenchers Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC will square off with an eye to log home full points during their encounter today. The teams have not hit the ground running and find themselves in the wrong half of the table. While Odisha has six points from seven games and is placed seventh, Hyderabad is rock-bottom with just four points.

The teams have struggled in front of goal as they have only two goals to show from their last four outings.

In its last four matches, Odisha FC has only managed to garner a single point which was away to Chennaiyin FC. Coach Josep Gombau has time and again spoken of his preference to play an expansive brand of football and not giving importance to yielding results through a pragmatic approach.

The Spanish coach would take heart from its performance against Bengaluru FC last week where it created numerous chances to not just equalise but pick three points. However, as has been its story, it has been wasteful in front of goal.

Hyderabad FC coach Phil Brown has his hands full as he needs to get his team up and running following its 1-0 defeat to FC Goa. What would make matters worse is that Marcelinho, its star performer, is suspended for the tie after having accumulated four yellow cards.

Its away form is nothing to be proud of. Of the 14 goals against it, 10 have come on the road. But Brown projects a confident picture ahead of the Odisha game, emphasising that his team is about to turn a corner.

The good news for Brown is that centre-back Gurtej Singh and left-back Sahil Panwar are back in contention for a start. But influential midfielder Marko Stankovic will miss the game after suffering a hamstring tear in Hyderabad’s previous game against FC Goa.

Match details

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC will be telecast on the Star Sports network and can also be streamed live on Hotstar. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.