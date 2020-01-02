FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera accuses ISL match official of lying

FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera has hit out at an Indian Super League (ISL) fourth official over his sending off in the match against Chennaiyin FC last month.

Lobera received two bookings, the second of which came after the final whistle of Goa's 4-3 win, on the touchline from match referee Umesh Bora.

READ | Chennaiyin co-owner: Standard of refereeing getting poorer with each game

The Spanish coach, who will be suspended for the game against Bengaluru FC, took to social media site Twitter to express his displeasure. "I cannot tolerate that one person lies and makes up something that actually never happened," he wrote.



"Mr Harish Kundu (fourth official in our last game) says in his report : "intimation of disciplinary matters"; please watch the video yourself and see what is my behaviour during the whole time.



"Mr Harish Kindu's has shown by his acts they kind of he is. But most important thing is that with "professionals" like him is not possible to improve the standards of the ISL and Indian Football.

"Tomorrow I will be watching the game from the stands and I won't be able to be on the bench with my team thanks to this gentleman and thanks to everyone allowing him to keep lying," he said.

He added, "I have never spoken a bad word against the referees during my interviews and press conferences. I have always been supportive towards their work despite their numerous mistakes but today I cannot keep quiet about it."