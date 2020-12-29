ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will take on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in match 42 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday.

ATK Mohun Bagan is playing its first season the in the ISL after ATK FC and Mohun Bagan merged early this year, while Chennaiyin FC is featuring in its seventh ISL season. Chennaiyin is seventh in the ISL table with 2 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses, seven points behind second-placed ATKMB which has won five, drew one and lost one game so far.

Chennaiyin FC will look to shore up its defence after it allowed bottom-placed SC East Bengal come back twice in the 2-2 draw on Saturday. ATKMB, meanwhile, has recorded back-to-back 1-0 victories over FC Goa and Bengaluru FC, respectively.

Overall head-to-head form ( Wins - ATK FC: 7, CFC: 4| Draws: 4)

Chennaiyin FC has faced erstwhile ATK FC 15 times in the ISL which also include the last season's final and the semifinal clashes in 2015.

The teams also faced off in the semifinal of the 2019 Super Cup where Chennaiyin emerged victorious by a margin of 2-0.

First meeting:

The first meeting between Chennaiyin FC and ATK took place on November 4, 2014, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. ATK took the lead in the 34th minute through Luis Garcia's penalty after goalkeeper Shilton Paul was sent off. ATK was also reduced to ten men in the 46th minute when Joffre Gonzalez received a straight red. Chennaiyin had to wait until the final minutes of the game, Elano Blumer's penalty earned the host a 1-1 draw.

Stat attack from the fixture

Goals Scored:

Chennaiyin FC: 23

ATK: 24

Topscorers

Jeje Lalpekhlua (CFC) 5

Helder Postiga (ATK) 3

Iain Hume (ATK) 3

Clean sheets:

Chennaiyin FC: 3

ATK: 2