Mumbai City FC wins the ISL 2022-23 League Winners Shield after a 5-3 win over FC Goa

MCFC, with the win over FC Goa, took its point tally to 46 points, the highest-ever in an ISL season and mathematically, beyond Hyderabad FC’s grasp to catch-up.

Team Sportstar
11 February, 2023 19:26 IST
Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz Of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring a goal against FC Goa in the Indian Super League.

Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz Of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring a goal against FC Goa in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

Mumbai City FC beat FC Goa 5-3 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 to win the ISL League Winners Shield, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

It is the second Shield for the Islanders and the first under coach Des Buckingham. Mumbai City FC, which started its ISL campaign with a high-scoring 3-3 draw against Hyderabad FC, saw the defending champion finish second best in the race for the shield, with 36 points from 17 games.

Noah Sadaoui of FC Goa opened the scoring for FC Goa in the fifth minute, but Greg Stewart equalised for the vixitors 13 minutes later. Just when Jorge Pereyra Diaz looked to have given a lead to Mumbai City FC, Brandon Fernandes made it all square within two minutes.

The lead stayed for two minutes only as Stewart struck again, this time from a free-kick again. In the second half, a hand-ball off Anwar Ali gave Mumbai City as penalty in the 71st minute, which was converted with ease by Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Mumbai City piled on its misery with a fifth from Vikram Pratap Singh, who marked his goal with a Marcus Rahsford celebration as the stands got ready to seal the game with celebrations.

Though Brison Fernandes pulled one goal back for the hosts in the 84th minute, it was too little, too late for a comeback as Des Buckingham and his side erupted in celebrations.

