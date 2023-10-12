The English Football Association will pay tribute to the Israeli and Palestinian victims of the war in the Middle East when England hosts Australia in a friendly match at Wembley Stadium on Friday.
Plans, however, do not include lighting up the national stadium’s iconic arch in the colours of Israel’s flag, despite increasing calls to do so, the FA said on Thursday.
The England and Australia teams will wear black armbands and observe a moment of silence before kick off.
“We stand for humanity and an end to the death, violence, fear and suffering,” the FA said.
ALSO READ | CHRISTOPHE GALITER JOINS QATARI CLUB AL DUHAIL
The football body also said it would only permit “flags, replica kits and other representations of nationality” for the nations competing on Friday. The same rules will apply when England hosts Italy in a European Championship qualifier on Tuesday.
Wembley’s arch has been lit up in the past in the colors of Ukraine’s flag after it was invaded by Russia and in the colors of Brazil when football great Pele died.
Latest on Sportstar
- Jessica Pegula reaches quarterfinals at Korea Open, Jabeur wins opener at Zhengzhou Open
- Israel-Hamas War: Victims of conflict to be honoured at the Wembley Stadium, says England FA
- IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup: Pakistan’s Rizwan practices facing local bowler who bowls like Kuldeep ahead of India clash
- After success at Asian Games 2023, India sends biggest-ever contingent for para-Asian Games in Hangzhou
- AUS vs SA: South Africa hands Australia its biggest ODI World Cup loss
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE