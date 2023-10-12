MagazineBuy Print

Israel-Hamas War: Victims of conflict to be honoured at the Wembley Stadium, says England FA

The England and Australia teams will wear black armbands and observe a moment of silence before kick off.

Published : Oct 12, 2023 22:19 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo: An aerial view of Wembley stadium in London.
File Photo: An aerial view of Wembley stadium in London. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: An aerial view of Wembley stadium in London. | Photo Credit: AP

The English Football Association will pay tribute to the Israeli and Palestinian victims of the war in the Middle East when England hosts Australia in a friendly match at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

Plans, however, do not include lighting up the national stadium’s iconic arch in the colours of Israel’s flag, despite increasing calls to do so, the FA said on Thursday.

The England and Australia teams will wear black armbands and observe a moment of silence before kick off.

“We stand for humanity and an end to the death, violence, fear and suffering,” the FA said.

ALSO READ | CHRISTOPHE GALITER JOINS QATARI CLUB AL DUHAIL

The football body also said it would only permit “flags, replica kits and other representations of nationality” for the nations competing on Friday. The same rules will apply when England hosts Italy in a European Championship qualifier on Tuesday.

Wembley’s arch has been lit up in the past in the colors of Ukraine’s flag after it was invaded by Russia and in the colors of Brazil when football great Pele died.

