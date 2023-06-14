Magazine

Milner joins Brighton on one-year deal

The 37-year-old former England midfielder has agreed a one-year contract at the Amex Stadium, with the option for a further 12 months.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 19:36 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Brighton on Wednesday announced the signing of James Milner on a free transfer from Premier League rival Liverpool.

The 37-year-old former England midfielder has agreed a one-year contract at the Amex Stadium, with the option for a further 12 months.

“I’m very glad to welcome James to Brighton,” manager Roberto De Zerbi told the club’s website.

“He’s an excellent addition for us and I’m sure he will help to bring us to an even higher level.”

Milner, who began his career with Leeds and has also played for Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City, won a clutch of trophies in his eight years at Anfield, including the Premier League and Champions League.

He will join Brighton on June 30 following the expiry of his Reds contract and add experience to their squad ahead of the club’s maiden Europa League campaign.

