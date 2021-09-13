Football Football Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22: Full Fixtures, match timings and venues Jamshedpur FC, which finished sixth last term, will begin its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) season against SC East Bengal on November 21. Team Sportstar 13 September, 2021 17:31 IST Jamshedpur FC will play a large majority of its matches at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 13 September, 2021 17:31 IST Jamshedpur FC will begin its Indian Super league (ISL 2021-22) campaign when it takes on SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on November 21.The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. The league has introduced a 9.30 p.m. kick-off for the second match of the double headers on Saturdays from November 27 onwards. Other matches will have a 7.30 p.m. start. The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.RELATED| ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venues Here's is Jamshedpur FC's full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures until January 2021 -DateFixtureTimeVenueNovember 21, 2021Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal7:30pmTilak Maidan StadiumNovember 26, 2021Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa7:30pmAthletic Stadium, BambolimDecember 2, 2021Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC7:30pmAthletic Stadium, BambolimDecember 6, 2021Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan7:30pmAthletic Stadium, BambolimDecember 9, 2021Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC7:30pmPJN Stadium, FatordaDecember 14, 2021Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC7:30pmTilak Maidan StadiumDecember 20, 2021Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC7:30pmAthletic Stadium, BambolimDecember 26, 2021Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters7:30pmTilak Maidan StadiumJanuary 2, 2022Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC7:30pmAthletic Stadium, BambolimJanuary 6, 2022Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC7:30pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :