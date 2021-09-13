Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22: Full Fixtures, match timings and venues

Football

Jamshedpur FC, which finished sixth last term, will begin its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) season against SC East Bengal on November 21.

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC will play a large majority of its matches at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.   -  ISL/Sportzpics

Jamshedpur FC will begin its Indian Super league (ISL 2021-22) campaign when it takes on SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on November 21.

The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. The league has introduced a 9.30 p.m. kick-off for the second match of the double headers on Saturdays from November 27 onwards. Other matches will have a 7.30 p.m. start.

The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.

Here's is Jamshedpur FC's full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures until January 2021 -

DateFixtureTimeVenue

November 21, 2021

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal

7:30pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

November 26, 2021

Jamshedpur FC  vs FC Goa

7:30pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

December 2, 2021

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC

7:30pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

December 6, 2021

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

7:30pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

December 9, 2021

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC

7:30pm

PJN Stadium, Fatorda

December 14, 2021

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC

7:30pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

December 20, 2021

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC

7:30pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

December 26, 2021

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters

7:30pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

January 2, 2022

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC

7:30pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

January 6, 2022

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC

7:30pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

