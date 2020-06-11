Football

Jill Scott signs new contract with Man City Women as player-coach

Jill Scott will work alongside newly-appointed Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor and assistant coach Alan Mahon.

LONDON 11 June, 2020 23:31 IST

England international Jill Scott has agreed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City that will see her become a player-coach at the club.

The 33-year-old midfielder joined City in January 2014, having started her career with her hometown club Sunderland before a seven-year spell with Everton.

Scott, who has 149 England caps, has claimed three Continental Cups, two FA Cups and one Women’s Super League title with City.

READ: Manchester City Women appoints Taylor as new coach

She will work alongside newly-appointed Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor and assistant coach Alan Mahon.

"I've been named as a player-coach but I want to reiterate that I'm a player first and foremost – I still want to play for this team and get success," Scott told the club's website.

“The coaching role is good – it means I can access the coaches a bit more. I get to learn from the likes of Gareth Taylor and Alan Mahon and it keeps that side going as well as playing.”

