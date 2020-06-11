Football Football Jill Scott signs new contract with Man City Women as player-coach Jill Scott will work alongside newly-appointed Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor and assistant coach Alan Mahon. Reuters LONDON 11 June, 2020 23:31 IST Scott, who has 149 England caps, has claimed three Continental Cups, two FA Cups and one Women’s Super League title with City. - Manchester City Women Reuters LONDON 11 June, 2020 23:31 IST England international Jill Scott has agreed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City that will see her become a player-coach at the club.The 33-year-old midfielder joined City in January 2014, having started her career with her hometown club Sunderland before a seven-year spell with Everton.Scott, who has 149 England caps, has claimed three Continental Cups, two FA Cups and one Women’s Super League title with City.READ: Manchester City Women appoints Taylor as new coach She will work alongside newly-appointed Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor and assistant coach Alan Mahon."I've been named as a player-coach but I want to reiterate that I'm a player first and foremost – I still want to play for this team and get success," Scott told the club's website. “The coaching role is good – it means I can access the coaches a bit more. I get to learn from the likes of Gareth Taylor and Alan Mahon and it keeps that side going as well as playing.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos