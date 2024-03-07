MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Henderson hopeful of making England Euros squad

England manager Southgate was in the stands at Johan Cruyff Arena last month when the 33-year-old midfielder made his Ajax debut in a 1-1 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch league.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 12:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Henderson joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool in July before terminating his contract and signing for Ajax side in January.
Henderson joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool in July before terminating his contract and signing for Ajax side in January. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Henderson joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool in July before terminating his contract and signing for Ajax side in January. | Photo Credit: AP

Jordan Henderson says he still has something to offer England and hopes his form at Ajax Amsterdam will earn him a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the European Championship in Germany.

Henderson joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool in July before terminating his contract and signing for the Dutch side in January.

England manager Southgate was in the stands at Johan Cruyff Arena last month when the 33-year-old midfielder made his Ajax debut in a 1-1 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch league.

“It was nice to see that he (Southgate) is keeping an eye on me,” Henderson told reporters on Wednesday ahead of Ajax’s Europa Conference League last-16 match against Aston Villa.

“I’ve got to focus on my job here and if I’m doing that well and performing well then that gives me the best possible opportunity to get in the England squad.

“I definitely feel I can offer something to the national team. Of course I feel I can help the squad and the team going forward in the next camp and hopefully in the summer.”

England is grouped with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia at Euro 2024, which begins on June 14.

Related Topics

Jordan Henderson /

Euro 2024 /

Gareth Southgate

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians looks to return to winning ways against a dwindling UP Warriorz
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. IND vs ENG Live Score updates, 5th Test Day 1: England 175/4; Kuldeep Yadav picks four; removes Bairstow for 29
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells; Sumit Nagal named replacement
    Reuters
  4. Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC LIVE, AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal: Kick-off at 1:30 PM IST, CCM v OFC lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Henderson hopeful of making England Euros squad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Henderson hopeful of making England Euros squad
    Reuters
  2. Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC LIVE, AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal: Kick-off at 1:30 PM IST, CCM v OFC lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian Olympic chiefs would have final say on Kerr playing in Paris
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid coach Ancelotti denies wrongdoing after Spanish prosecutors accuse him of tax fraud
    AP
  5. CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup: Brazil earns spot in final with 3-0 victory over Mexico
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians looks to return to winning ways against a dwindling UP Warriorz
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. IND vs ENG Live Score updates, 5th Test Day 1: England 175/4; Kuldeep Yadav picks four; removes Bairstow for 29
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells; Sumit Nagal named replacement
    Reuters
  4. Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC LIVE, AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal: Kick-off at 1:30 PM IST, CCM v OFC lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Henderson hopeful of making England Euros squad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment