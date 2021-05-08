Football Football Mourinho arrival in Rome marked with 'Special One' ice cream To mark Jose Mourinho's arrival, a Rome ice cream parlour has created a "Special One" flavour, described as a "breath of fresh air, joy and energy." Reuters 08 May, 2021 19:06 IST AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho's 'Special One' ice cream will be a citrus flavour mixed with white chocolate (File Photo). - AP Reuters 08 May, 2021 19:06 IST Jose Mourinho's appointment as AS Roma coach has been commemorated in true Italian style -- with his own flavour of ice cream.The Portuguese, named as Paulo Fonseca's successor on Tuesday, will take charge of the Italian capital club at the end of the season.RELATED | Neymar extends PSG contract until 2025: club To mark his arrival, a Rome ice cream parlour has created a "Special One" flavour, described as a "breath of fresh air, joy and energy." It is a citrus flavour mixed with white chocolate.Mourinho's return to Italy, where he last coached Inter Milan to an unprecedented treble 11 years ago, was also greeted with a mural on the walls of the Testaccio neighbourhood showing the coach riding a Vespa wearing a Roma scarf. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.