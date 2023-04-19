Football

Juventus awaits decision on appeal against 15-point deduction

Juventus, the most successful football club in Italy, has appealed a sentence that Italy’s football court issued in January following an investigation into the way the club and several other teams dealt with player exchange deals.

ROME 19 April, 2023
Italy’s Sports Guarantee Board held a hearing earlier on Wednesday, and a decision was expected later on Wednesday or Thursday.

Italy's Sports Guarantee Board held a hearing earlier on Wednesday, and a decision was expected later on Wednesday or Thursday.

Juventus is awaiting a ruling by Italy’s top sports body over the club’s appeal against a decision by football authorities to dock it 15 points in the current Serie A season in a case centred on the club’s transfer dealings.

As part of January’s sentence, which left Juventus outside the qualifying spots for lucrative European competitions, the court also imposed bans from holding office in Italian football on 11 past and present club directors.

General Sport Prosecutor Ugo Taucer said during Wednesday’s hearing that football prosecutors and its court had acted correctly but added the points penalty should be reassessed in a new ruling.

Juventus’s lawyer Maurizio Bellacosa said January’s sentence was “full of mistakes” and had to be cancelled.

