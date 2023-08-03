MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Weah off the mark as Juventus beats Real Madrid

Weah, who joined Juventus from Lille last month, tucked away a close-range finish after collecting a pass from U.S. teammate Weston McKennie to give the Serie A side a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Published : Aug 03, 2023 10:37 IST , Miami - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Timothy Weah #22 of Juventus signs autographs after defeating Real Madrid 3-1 in a pre-season friendly match at Camping World Stadium on August 02, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.
Timothy Weah #22 of Juventus signs autographs after defeating Real Madrid 3-1 in a pre-season friendly match at Camping World Stadium on August 02, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Timothy Weah #22 of Juventus signs autographs after defeating Real Madrid 3-1 in a pre-season friendly match at Camping World Stadium on August 02, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

United States international Timothy Weah scored the first goal of his Juventus career as the Italian giant defeated Real Madrid 3-1 in a pre-season friendly in Florida on Wednesday.

Weah, who joined Juventus from Lille last month, tucked away a close-range finish after collecting a pass from U.S. teammate Weston McKennie to give the Serie A side a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes in front of a sell-out 63,503 crowd in Orlando.

McKennie, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Premier League club Leeds where he struggled to make an impact, also had a hand in his team’s opening goal, which came inside the first 60 seconds.

Also Read: Messi scores twice for Inter Miami in rain-delayed game

Neat approach play led to McKennie curling a shot against the foot of the post, with Moise Kean on hand to turn in the rebound.

Real Madrid, which once again started new signing Jude Bellingham, was slow to get into the contest but eventually pulled a goal back seven minutes before half-time through Brazil international Vinicius Jr.

A superb ball from Toni Kroos sent Vinicius bearing down on the Juventus goal, and the striker calmly lifted his finish over Wojciech Szczesny to score.

Alsp Read: Tottenham midfielder Bryan Gil undergoes groin surgery

Real chased an equaliser in a disjointed second half, before Dusan Vlahovic made the game safe for Juventus deep into stoppage time.

Wednesday’s game was Real’s final pre-season fixture before it kicks off its La Liga campaign against Athletic Bilbao on August 12.

Juventus meanwhile will now return to Italy to prepare for its season-opener against Udinese on August 20.

Related Topics

Timothy Weah /

Juventus /

Real Madrid /

Vinicius Junior

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Weah off the mark as Juventus beats Real Madrid
    AFP
  2. Australian cyclist Stannard suspended for doping, out of Worlds
    AFP
  3. US Olympian Gwendolyn Berry suspended for second time for anti-doping violation
    Reuters
  4. Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Last Word: Fiefdoms abound in Indian sport
    Suresh Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Weah off the mark as Juventus beats Real Madrid
    AFP
  2. Tottenham midfielder Bryan Gil undergoes groin surgery
    Reuters
  3. Messi scores twice for Inter Miami in rain-delayed game
    AP
  4. Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to miss start of the season after another knee operation
    AP
  5. Marta leaves the Women’s World Cup with Brazil’s group-stage exit, but her legacy lives on
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Weah off the mark as Juventus beats Real Madrid
    AFP
  2. Australian cyclist Stannard suspended for doping, out of Worlds
    AFP
  3. US Olympian Gwendolyn Berry suspended for second time for anti-doping violation
    Reuters
  4. Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Last Word: Fiefdoms abound in Indian sport
    Suresh Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment