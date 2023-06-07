Magazine

Kante set to join Benzema at Saudi’s Al-Ittihad: Report

Kante, 32, underwent a full medical before the contract was signed, the source said on condition of anonymity, not being authorised to make the information public.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 19:55 IST , Riyadh - 1 MIN READ

AFP
N’Golo Kante arrives for a practice session.
N'Golo Kante arrives for a practice session. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

N’Golo Kante arrives for a practice session. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

World Cup-winning French midfielder N’Golo Kante has signed a three-year deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad, a club source told AFP on Wednesday, a day after Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema also joined the team.

Kante, 32, underwent a full medical before the contract was signed, the source said on condition of anonymity, not being authorised to make the information public.

The departing Chelsea player, who lifted the 2018 World Cup in Russia, has a history of injuries and missed six months of this season with a hamstring problem.

Messi set to join Inter Miami: Reports

The club source did not divulge the size of the deal, which comes as the oil-rich Gulf monarchy buys up a swathe of players for its domestic Saudi Pro League.

On Tuesday Benzema, the 35-year-old French Ballon d’Or-winner, was confirmed as a major signing for Jeddah-based Al-Ittihad, also on a three-year contract.

The latest signings come after Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr in January in a deal said to be worth more than 400 million euros.

Benzema, Kante and Argentine great Lionel Messi are on a list of 10 targets who have been contacted by Saudi officials, a source close to the negotiations told AFP this week.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
