La Liga club Sevilla FC ties up with India's FC Bengaluru United

Sevilla FC has finalised a partnership agreement with FC Bengaluru United and Nimida Sports business group as part of the Spanish football club's expansion plans to grow its brand internationally.

The objective of the agreement is to reinforce Sevilla's presence in the Indian subcontinent, keeping in line with the club's global strategy, and strengthen its presence in one of the fastest growing markets in the world.

The defending UEFA Europa League champion brings to this partnership its football know-how backed by more than 130 years of successful performances.

With the help and guidance of its local partner, Bengaluru United, the La Liga club aims to participate in technological innovation, development and implementation of projects addressing the sports industry, while also establishing its brand in India.