Football Football Sevilla fades from title race with loss to Athletic Julen Lopetegui's side dominated the game but was dealt a late body blow when Athletic counter attacked and striker Inaki Williams showed composure to lift the ball into the top corner. Reuters 04 May, 2021 08:52 IST Inaki Williams of Athletic Club scores a goal past Yassine Bounou of Sevilla. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 04 May, 2021 08:52 IST Sevilla conceded a 90th-minute goal to fall to a 1-0 defeat at home to Athletic Bilbao on Monday, delivering a near fatal blow to its La Liga title hopes.Julen Lopetegui's side dominated the game but was dealt a late body blow when Athletic counter attacked and striker Inaki Williams showed composure to lift the ball into the top corner. PSG midfielder Gueye gets two-match European ban - UEFA The goal inflicted a first defeat on Sevilla since March 6 and snapped a five-game winning streak in La Liga which put them among the contenders in the close-run title race.The loss left Sevilla fourth in the standings on 70 points with four games to play, four behind second-placed Real Madrid and third-placed Barcelona and six from leaders Atletico Madrid. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.