Real Madrid’s wonderkid Rodriguez opts to play for Uruguay

Reuters
29 March, 2023 18:09 IST
Alvaro Rodriguez celebrates after scoring against Atletico Madrid.

Alvaro Rodriguez celebrates after scoring against Atletico Madrid. | Photo Credit: AFP

Real Madrid’s Spanish-born wonderkid Alvaro Rodriguez has opted to play for the Urgugay national squad, his father Daniel told Cadena SER radio station on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old striker, born in Palamos in the Costa Brava, made four appearances with Spain at the under-18 level but has since turned out eight times with Uruguay’s under-20 team.

The son of a Spanish mother and former Uruguay international Daniel - who was known as Coquito - Alvaro Rodriguez made his senior debut for Real in January in a Copa del Rey win over Cacereno. He also secured a draw for Real in last month’s Madrid derby by scoring a late goal against Atletico.

“He told me, daddy, I know I can play for the Spanish (squad), but I want to be Charrua, I want to play for the Uruguayan (squad),” Coquito told Cadena SER.

