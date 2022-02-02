Football La-Liga La-Liga Barcelona signs Aubameyang on a free transfer The 32-year-old striker, who had not played for his former club Arsenal since December, left the club by mutual consent. Team Sportstar 02 February, 2022 16:38 IST File Photo: Aubameyang's contract is till 2025. - Reuters Team Sportstar 02 February, 2022 16:38 IST Barcelona has signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer, the club announced on Wednesday. The striker's contract will be till 2025. The 32-year-old striker had not played for his former club, Arsenal since December, and left the club by mutual consent before joining Barcelona.More to follow... Read more stories on La-Liga. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :