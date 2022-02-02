La-Liga

Barcelona signs Aubameyang on a free transfer

The 32-year-old striker, who had not played for his former club Arsenal since December, left the club by mutual consent.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 February, 2022 16:38 IST

File Photo: Aubameyang's contract is till 2025.   -  Reuters

Barcelona has signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer, the club announced on Wednesday. The striker's contract will be till 2025.

The 32-year-old striker had not played for his former club, Arsenal since December, and left the club by mutual consent before joining Barcelona.

More to follow...

