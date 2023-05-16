La-Liga

Nearly 80,000 celebrate Barcelona in victory parade for men’s and women’s teams

Barcelona’s men clinched their first league title since 2019 on Sunday. The women had already secured their title a couple of weeks ago.

AP
BARCELONA 16 May, 2023 11:39 IST
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, top centre, holds a scarf as he and other players celebrate from a bus during a parade to celebrate winning La Liga in Barcelona on May 15, 2023. 

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, top centre, holds a scarf as he and other players celebrate from a bus during a parade to celebrate winning La Liga in Barcelona on May 15, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AP

Nearly 80,000 people took to the streets of Barcelona on Monday to celebrate the club’s La Liga titles for the men’s and women’s squads.

Players from both squads went on an open-bus parade through the Catalan capital, greeting fans who sang and waved flags while fireworks and confetti were set off.

The players from the men’s team wore T-shirts with the words “La Liga is ours. The future too.” The women carried the slogan “We play together, we win together.”

Striker Robert Lewandowski, who scored twice in Sunday’s win at Espanyol, showed some of his dance moves on top of the bus during the parade that lasted about three hours.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” defender Ronald Araujo said. “I hope to enjoy many more experiences like this.”

Barcelona secured its 27th league title, and first after the departure of Lionel Messi in 2021, with four rounds still to be played. The club also won the Spanish Super Cup this year.

Barcelona’s women’s team won its eighth league title, also with four games to spare. It will play in the Women’s Champions League final against Wolfsburg in June.

