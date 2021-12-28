Barcelona completes Torres signing from Man City with a billion-euro clause

FC Barcelona confirmed the signing of Spanish forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City on a five-year deal , the club said on Tuesday. He will be presented as a new player at an "open doors training session" on January 3 at Camp Nou.

Ferran Torres has left Manchester City and completed a permanent move to Barcelona. #ManCity — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 28, 2021

"Ferran Torres has left Manchester City and completed a permanent move to Barcelona," Manchester City tweeted confirming his departure.

The buyout clause for the Spanish forward has been set at one billion euros. He had 16 goals and four assists in 43 appearances for the Premier League club.

The 21-year old had joined Manchester City in 2020 after an impressive spell with Valencia, wherein he had over 20 goals and assists in 97 appearances and shone for City in his debut season as well, scoring 11 goals in 30 matches.

Torres becomes Xavi's first signing as manager of the club, as the side looks to get back to a top-four place under the club legend. Barcelona currently sits seventh on the table with 28 points in 18 games with just one win in its last five games.