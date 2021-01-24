La-Liga Elche vs Barcelona Live Football Score: Griezmann, Umtiti start in Messi's absence La Liga Live Score Streaming Updates: Catch the live football score streaming, team lineups, team news between FC Barcelona and Elche. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 January, 2021 19:37 IST Frenchman Antoine Griezmann will lead the Barca attack in the absence of a suspended Lionel Messi. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 January, 2021 19:37 IST This is Sportstar's live blog of the 2020-21 La Liga Santander outing between Barcelona and Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.The Lineups are out! Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen - Mingueza, Araujo, Umtiti, Alba, Busquets, De Jong, Dembele, Pedri, Griezmann, BraithwaiteElche XI (3-4-3): Edgar Bedia, Josema Sanchez, Gonzalo Verdu,D Gonzalez, Barragan, Marcone,Raul Guti, Mojica, Josan Fernandez, Boye, Pere Milla TEAM NEWS & PREDICTED LINEUPS:Barcelona -Injured: Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati, Sergi RobertoDoubtful: Sergino DestSuspended: Lionel MessiElche - Injured: FidelDoubtful: Luismi, Tete Morente, Guido Carrillo, Dani Calvo, Omenuke MfuluPREDICTED LINEUPS:ElcheBadia; Verdu, Gonzalez, Josema; Barragan, Marcone, Guti, Mojica; Rigoni, Boye, JosanBarcelona Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong; Griezmann, Pedri, Dembele; Braithwaite SQUAD LIST #ElcheBarça pic.twitter.com/ZkkkpxLK5e— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 23, 2021 HEAD-TO-HEAD - Elche vs BarcelonaElche form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-D-DBarcelona form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-D-WElcha vs Barcelona (last five games: W): Elche - 0, Barcelona - 5, Draw - 0 MATCH PREVIEW:Barcelona returns to La Liga action in a crucial Sunday meeting against the 18th-ranked Elche. In another frustrating season, Barca finds itself in a trivial spot after a sluggish start to the season. However, the Catalans have reinvented themselves to find positive form since early December.The Ronald Koeman led side is currently on an eight-match unbeaten streak in La Liga since its 2-1 loss to Cadiz last month. The Spanish giant will not want another slip-up as it finds itself fourth on the league table and 10 points behind leader Atletico Madrid.Barcelona will be without its talisman Lionel Messi who was suspended for two games after hitting an opponent in the Spanish Super Cup final against Athletic Bilbao. !@AntoGriezmann Elche pic.twitter.com/zeWZU5RFiL— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 24, 2021 In an aim to jump the ladder, Koeman and Co. will meet Elche who is reeling at the bottom of La Liga with as many as six losses in its last 17 games of the season. Elche ended 2020 by holding league champion Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw, but in a woeful start to the year, Los Franjiverdes have failed to win any of their matches this year while also being knocked out of Copa Del Rey at the hands Rayo Vallecano.Their recent clashes with Barca does not hold them in good stead either, having suffered losses in last five encounters on massive margins. Where can you watch/stream the game live in India?There is no live television broadcast for La Liga matches in India. However, Facebook WATCH will provide live streaming online for the Spanish top division this year.