Elche vs Barcelona Live Football Score: Griezmann, Umtiti start in Messi's absence

This is Sportstar's live blog of the 2020-21 La Liga Santander outing between Barcelona and Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

The Lineups are out!

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen - Mingueza, Araujo, Umtiti, Alba, Busquets, De Jong, Dembele, Pedri, Griezmann, Braithwaite

Elche XI (3-4-3): Edgar Bedia, Josema Sanchez, Gonzalo Verdu,D Gonzalez, Barragan, Marcone,Raul Guti, Mojica, Josan Fernandez, Boye, Pere Milla

TEAM NEWS & PREDICTED LINEUPS:

Barcelona - Injured: Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto Doubtful: Sergino Dest Suspended: Lionel Messi Elche - Injured: Fidel Doubtful: Luismi, Tete Morente, Guido Carrillo, Dani Calvo, Omenuke Mfulu PREDICTED LINEUPS: Elche

Badia; Verdu, Gonzalez, Josema; Barragan, Marcone, Guti, Mojica; Rigoni, Boye, Josan Barcelona

Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong; Griezmann, Pedri, Dembele; Braithwaite



SQUAD LIST

HEAD-TO-HEAD - Elche vs Barcelona

Elche form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-D-D Barcelona form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-D-W



Elcha vs Barcelona (last five games: W): Elche - 0, Barcelona - 5, Draw - 0

MATCH PREVIEW:

Barcelona returns to La Liga action in a crucial Sunday meeting against the 18th-ranked Elche.

In another frustrating season, Barca finds itself in a trivial spot after a sluggish start to the season. However, the Catalans have reinvented themselves to find positive form since early December.

The Ronald Koeman led side is currently on an eight-match unbeaten streak in La Liga since its 2-1 loss to Cadiz last month. The Spanish giant will not want another slip-up as it finds itself fourth on the league table and 10 points behind leader Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona will be without its talisman Lionel Messi who was suspended for two games after hitting an opponent in the Spanish Super Cup final against Athletic Bilbao.

In an aim to jump the ladder, Koeman and Co. will meet Elche who is reeling at the bottom of La Liga with as many as six losses in its last 17 games of the season.

Elche ended 2020 by holding league champion Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw, but in a woeful start to the year, Los Franjiverdes have failed to win any of their matches this year while also being knocked out of Copa Del Rey at the hands Rayo Vallecano.

Their recent clashes with Barca does not hold them in good stead either, having suffered losses in last five encounters on massive margins.