Football La-Liga La-Liga Real Madrid injury nightmare continues as Mendy ruled out for season A medical report published by the Spanish club said the Frenchman, Real's first choice left back, had been diagnosed with shin splints. Reuters Madrid 11 May, 2021 16:59 IST Ferland Mendy of Real Madrid battles for possession with Chelsea's N'Golo Kanté during the UEFA Champions League semifinal at Stamford Bridge on May 5. - Getty Images Reuters Madrid 11 May, 2021 16:59 IST Real Madrid's injury crisis dragged on when left back Ferland Mendy was on Tuesday ruled out for the rest of the season with a shin problem, leaving coach Zinedine Zidane without all four of his first choice defenders.A medical report published by the Spanish club said the Frenchman, Real's first choice left back, had been diagnosed with shin splints.The report did not state when he would return although newspaper AS said he would be out for three weeks, meaning he will miss Real's final three games in the La Liga title run-in.Real has published a total of 27 medical reports this season on players who have sustained injuries or tested positive for COVID-19.READ | Zlatan Ibrahimovic to miss two games of AC Milan, says Stefano Pioli The side missed the chance to go top of the standings when it drew 2-2 at home to Sevilla on Sunday and it trails leader Atletico Madrid by two points after 35 games.Real heads to Granada on Thursday and in addition to the absent Mendy, Zidane will be without his two main centre backs Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos plus first-choice right back Dani Carvajal. Second-choice right back Lucas Vazquez is also injured.Varane could return for the last two games against Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal but the rest are expected to miss the rest of the season.