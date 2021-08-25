Real Madrid's Valverde signs contract extension to 2027

Real Madrid's Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde has signed a contract extension to 2027, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

No financial details were given in Real's statement but media reports said the 23-year-old's new contract contained a 1 billion euros release clause.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid bids 160 million euros for Mbappe - media reports

Valverde, who was already tied to the club until 2025, joined Real from Penarol in 2016.

He is the latest in a line of key Real players to agree extended contracts, with France forward Karim Benzema last week signing a new deal to 2023.