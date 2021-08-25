La-Liga

Real Madrid's Valverde signs contract extension to 2027

No financial details were given in Real's statement but media reports said the 23-year-old's new contract contained a 1 billion euros release clause.

Valverde, who was already tied to the club until 2025, joined Real from Penarol in 2016.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Real Madrid's Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde has signed a contract extension to 2027, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

Valverde, who was already tied to the club until 2025, joined Real from Penarol in 2016.

He is the latest in a line of key Real players to agree extended contracts, with France forward Karim Benzema last week signing a new deal to 2023.

