La-Liga

Benzema to miss Espanyol game, expected back for Liverpool

Benzema has been plagued by minor injuries this season, which comes after a stellar 2021-22 campaign when he led Madrid to the European Cup and Spanish league title after scoring 44 goals.

AP
MADRID 10 March, 2023 18:34 IST
MADRID 10 March, 2023 18:34 IST
FILE PHOTO: The 35-year-old Benzema has missed 12 games so far for Madrid, as well as the FIFA World Cup for France, because of injuries this season. 

FILE PHOTO: The 35-year-old Benzema has missed 12 games so far for Madrid, as well as the FIFA World Cup for France, because of injuries this season.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Benzema has been plagued by minor injuries this season, which comes after a stellar 2021-22 campaign when he led Madrid to the European Cup and Spanish league title after scoring 44 goals.

Karim Benzema will miss Saturday’s Spanish league match against Espanyol because of an ankle injury, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday, adding that the French striker should be ready to play upcoming games against Liverpool and Barcelona.

“(Benzema) has a knock on his ankle and it has swollen,” Ancelotti said. “He has trained individually today and he will be ready for the game against Liverpool.”

Madrid hosts Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday with a 5-2 advantage from the first leg of the round of 16. The team will then visit Barcelona on March 19 in a “clásico” that will have an impact on the Spanish title chase.

Also Read
PSG’s Neymar arrives in Qatar for ankle surgery

Benzema has been plagued by minor injuries this season, which comes after a stellar 2021-22 campaign when he led Madrid to the European Cup and Spanish league title after scoring 44 goals. That earned him the Ballon d’Or award for best player.

The 35-year-old Benzema has missed 12 games so far for Madrid, as well as the FIFA World Cup for France, because of injuries this season. He played the full 90 minutes against Real Betis in a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Ancelotti said his team has missed having its best player available for more games.

“I believe it is inevitable that this hurts us because Karim is so important for us, especially after his performances last season,” Ancelotti said. “But we have yet to reach the important part of the season. We are confident he will be there to help us.”

Rodrygo will replace Benzema in the starting lineup against Espanyol, the coach said.

Madrid trails Barcelona by nine points in the Spanish league. Barcelona visits Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Ancelotti also said he expected injured defender Ferland Mendy to be ready in time for the game against Liverpool.

Read more stories on La-Liga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Xavi Hernandez - top quotes on the legendary Barcelona midfielder

Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant

Joan Laporta says he wants Xavi as Barcelona coach during his presidency

Slide shows

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 players who have played for both clubs

El Clasico: Top 5 encounters between arch-rivals

Zidane touches down in Mumbai

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us