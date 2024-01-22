MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2023-24: Dovbyk nets hat-trick as Girona thrash Sevilla 5-1 to reclaim top spot

Girona sit alone at the summit with 52 points, one ahead of Real Madrid, who beat Almeria earlier on Sunday and have one game in hand.

Published : Jan 22, 2024 08:34 IST , GIRONA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Artem Dovbyk of Girona FC celebrates scoring his team’s first goal against Sevilla.
Artem Dovbyk of Girona FC celebrates scoring his team’s first goal against Sevilla. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Artem Dovbyk of Girona FC celebrates scoring his team’s first goal against Sevilla. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Girona striker Artem Dovbyk scored a quick-fire, first-half hat-trick to help them to a 5-1 home win over Sevilla on Sunday as the hosts reclaimed top spot in La Liga.

Surprise package Girona sit alone at the summit with 52 points, one ahead of Real Madrid, who beat Almeria earlier on Sunday and have one game in hand. Sevilla remain 17th with 16 points, one clear of the relegation zone.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

The visitors took an early lead, courtesy of Isaac Romero’s goal after 10 minutes, but it was short-lived as Dovbyk’s towering header in the six-yard box from Savio’s cross made it 1-1 in the 13th minute.

Dovbyk put Girona ahead two minutes later from Portu’s pass after a break before the Ukraine international bagged his hat-trick in the 19th minute with a fine low shot for his 14th league goal this season.

Girona extended their lead as Viktor Tsygankov scored with a simple finish from Savio’s second assist of the night in the 55th minute before substitute Cristhian Stuani sealed the rout in the last minute of regular time.

Related Topics

La Liga /

La Liga 2023-24 /

Girona /

Artem Dovbyk /

Sevilla

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Dovbyk nets hat-trick as Girona thrash Sevilla 5-1 to reclaim top spot
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 4 updates: Kerala chases 327 vs Mumbai; Karnataka looks for win vs Goa
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lydia Ko back in winner’s circle at Tournament of Champions
    Reuters
  4. Egypt’s Salah to return to Liverpool after African Cup of Nations injury
    Reuters
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Saudi Arabia beats 9-man Kyrgyzstan 2-0 to advance to the knockout stage
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Dovbyk nets hat-trick as Girona thrash Sevilla 5-1 to reclaim top spot
    Reuters
  2. La Liga: Carvajal seals Madrid’s wild comeback win over Almeria
    AFP
  3. La Liga: Sevilla wins ruling against ‘overweight’ player who sought $5M from terminated contract
    AP
  4. Barcelona visits Betis needing a win after being demolished by Madrid
    AP
  5. Xavi threatens ‘to pack his bags’ if Barcelona players no longer follow him
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Dovbyk nets hat-trick as Girona thrash Sevilla 5-1 to reclaim top spot
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 4 updates: Kerala chases 327 vs Mumbai; Karnataka looks for win vs Goa
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lydia Ko back in winner’s circle at Tournament of Champions
    Reuters
  4. Egypt’s Salah to return to Liverpool after African Cup of Nations injury
    Reuters
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Saudi Arabia beats 9-man Kyrgyzstan 2-0 to advance to the knockout stage
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment