La-Liga La Liga games suspended after Madrid quarantine La Liga has been suspended for at least the next two matchdays after Real Madrid established a self-imposed quarantine following a positive coronavirus test by one of its basketball players. Team Sportstar 12 March, 2020 20:26 IST La Liga games suspended after Madrid quarantine Team Sportstar 12 March, 2020 20:26 IST La Liga games suspended after Madrid quarantine Champions League: Playing at Anfield with no fans would be unfair on Liverpool - Simeone Zidane takes responsibility for Real Madrid's 'worst game of the season' LaLiga considering El Clasico behind closed doors More Videos VAR - What do the managers think? Barcelona coach refuses to get “into Messi’s life” after Abidal row Real Madrid has the best players in the world - Zinedine Zidane Five Things - Bilbao out to end Bernabeu hoodoo Protestors clash with police after El Clasico in Barcelona Barcelona fans call for Valverde to go after El Clasico draw Ernesto Valverde: El Clasico always brings intensity Luis Suarez vs Karim Benzema - who will decide El Clasico?