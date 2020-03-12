La-Liga

La Liga games suspended after Madrid quarantine

La Liga has been suspended for at least the next two matchdays after Real Madrid established a self-imposed quarantine following a positive coronavirus test by one of its basketball players.

Team Sportstar
12 March, 2020 20:26 IST

 
