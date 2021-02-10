La Liga: Baptista opens up on football amid COVID, Messi and Neymar

Atletico Madrid may be sitting on top of the points table with 51 points from 20 matches, ahead of Real Madrid,Barcelona and Sevilla but the LaLiga Ambassador Julio Baptista said that a lot can change and teams making fewer mistakes would stand a better chance of lifting the trophy.



In an online media interaction, Baptista — the former Brazil footballer and a LaLiga star — said that it was a "complicated situation" owing to teams losing players to the COVID-19 infection, and that teams with more players would be able to fight better to reach the top of the table.



He added that the impact of the pandemic on the economy had crippled the revenue of the clubs leading to "big deficit" coming in the way of signings.

When queried about Lionel Messi’s intention to move out of Barcelona, Baptista opined that it was up to the player and that it would be interesting to see "whether he goes elsewhere’’ to a big club like "Manchester City" to win more trophies.



When asked to compare Messi with Neymar, Baptista observed that Messi had a much better perspective of the game on field, and Neymar was more dangerous close to the goal.



On Neymar parting ways with Messi in the Barcelona team, despite being good friends with him, and moving to PSG, Baptista said that it was not about more money, but the intention of the player was to face a different challenge, become a better player and possibly win the World Cup.

Looking at the prospects of Brazil winning the next World Cup, Baptista said that the players need to understand that "football is quick, and you have to play quick a lot’’.

He said that Brazil chief coach Adenor Bacchi had done a "very satisfactory work till now."