Real Madrid beats Granada, extends lead at the top in La Liga

Marco Asensio’s second-half goal secured three points for Real Madrid as it won 1-0 at home against Granada, which put in an almost-perfect defensive performance in La Liga on Sunday.

Asensio found a way past Granada’s defensive wall with a brilliant angled shot from the edge of the box that went just inside the right corner. After second-placed Sevilla drew 0-0 at Osasuna on Saturday and third-placed Real Betis lost 2-0 at home against Villarreal, Real Madrid extended its lead at the top to six points.

Missing four key starters, Real Madrid completely dominated the match and finished with almost 70 percent possession and 10 shots on target against only three from Granada.