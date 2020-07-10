La-Liga La Liga LIVE: Vazquez, Mendy start for Real Madrid vs Alaves Follow the LIVE score, updates and commentary of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Alaves at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 11 July, 2020 00:54 IST Real Madrid will look maintain its four-point lead at the top over arch-rival Barcelona. - Twitter Team Sportstar Last Updated: 11 July, 2020 00:54 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Alaves being played at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano. Line-ups are out:Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Varane, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Benzema, Rodrygo, AsensioAlaves (4-4-2): Roberto; Laguardia, Adrian Marin, Ely, Navarro; Fejsa, Camarasa, Burke, Edgar; Joselu, LucasForm Guide: Real Madrid - WWWWW, Alaves - LLLLLWhat's at stake: With three more games to go in the season, Real Madrid will look to maintain its winning streak to move closer to a second league title under Zinedine Zidane. Alaves is three points away from the relegation zone, but desperately needs points to ensure its survival in the top division. Even a draw would help Asier Garitano's men to move a place above while a win would take them to 15th in the table.The La Liga official page will live stream Real Madrid vs Alaves match from 1:30 am (IST) onwards on Saturday.