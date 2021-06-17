Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid after 16 years

Real Madrid has confirmed that its captain Sergio Ramos will not renew his contract after 16 seasons with with club.

Real said there would be an "act of tribute and farewell" to Ramos on Thursday in the presence of club president Florentino Perez.

The 35-year-old centre-back joined the Madrid giants in 2005 and has won four Champions League and five La Liga titles. He also has a World Cup and two European Championship wins with his national side Spain.

Ramos has scored 101 goals in 671 appearances for the Los Blancos.

Ramos, 35, has struggled with injuries this season and has played just five times since the start of the year.

Ramos' 21 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions is his lowest in 16 seasons playing for the club. He was not included in the Spain squad for the ongoing European Championships.

This season Ramos has missed games after catching Covid-19 and also because of injuries to his right thigh, his left calf and, most recently, his left hamstring.

He was in Madrid's squad for the final game of the La Liga season against Villarreal but did not play.

With inputs from AFP