10-man Sevilla held 1-1 by Barcelona, Kounde sent off

Sevilla was held 1-1 at home by Barcelona on Tuesday in a match the host finished with 10 men after defender Jules Kounde was sent off with a direct red card for throwing the ball into an opponent's face.

Papu Gómez put Sevilla ahead in the 32nd minute as steady rain fell upon the Sánchez Pijuán field. Ronald Araújo headed in Ousmane Dembele's corner kick to equalise for Barcelona just before halftime.

The match was deadlocked in the 64th when Kounde, who last summer was rumoured to be close to a move to Chelsea, lost his cool. After Barcelona defender Jordi Alba had twice bumped him in the back while disputing a ball going out of bounds, Kounde grabbed the ball and slung it into his face from close range. The referee did not hesitate to show him a red card.

Barcelona increased its control with an extra man and only the woodwork saved Sevilla when Dembele curled a shot off the far post with six minutes to play.

The stumble left second-placed Sevilla five points behind leader Real Madrid, which visits Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in a match to be played without several players on both teams due to coronavirus infections.

Barcelona remained in seventh place.