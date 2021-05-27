Valencia appoints Bordalas as new manager, Getafe turns to Michel

La Liga side Valencia has named Jose Bordalas as its new manager after the Spaniard's stellar work with league minnow Getafe.

Bordalas has signed a two-year deal with Valencia, which finished a disappointing 13th in the standings and sacked coach Javi Gracia at the start of the month.

Valencia reached the last 16 of the Champions League last year but has experienced severe financial difficulties lately, prompting it to sell a number of high profile players while making no new signings.

La Liga CEO: Super League ideas endure at clubs, FIFA

Zidane tells Real Madrid he will step down as coach - reports

Its tempered expectations make Bordalas a logical choice for its current situation given his success with Getafe, despite a bitter defeat to Valencia in the 2019 Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

Bordalas guided the Madrid minnow back into La Liga in his first season in charge before securing an eighth place in the top-flight and a stunning fifth in 2018/19, narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification.

Playing an unforgiving style built on defence and crunching tackles, which irked a fair share of opponents, Getafe reached the last 16 of the Europa League while knocking out Ajax Amsterdam.

La Liga: Glory and redemption at Atletico Madrid

Getafe spent much of the last campaign fighting against relegation and Bordalas announced his departure from the club on Wednesday in an emotional press conference.

Getafe, meanwhile, has appointed former coach Michel, who took charge of the club between 2009 and 2011 and took it into the Europa League.