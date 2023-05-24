La-Liga

Valencia hit with five-match partial stand closure after Vinicius Jr racist abuse

The game was halted for 10 minutes as Brazil’s forward pointed out fans who were abusing him. He was then involved in an altercation with Valencia’s players which led to him being sent off in the second half.

Reuters
Valencia 24 May, 2023 08:51 IST
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior looks on during the La Liga match against Valencia CF at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on May 21, 2023. 

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior looks on during the La Liga match against Valencia CF at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on May 21, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Valencia’s south stand will be partially closed for five matches and the club fined 45,000 euros ($49,536) after the racist abuse suffered by Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr in Sunday’s La Liga game, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday.

Seven people were detained by Spanish police earlier on Tuesday, accused of different hate crimes against Vinicius Jr, including racist slurs allegedly hurled at the Brazilian during Sunday’s match at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium.

Also Read
Spain arrests 7 after racist incidents targeting Vinicius Jr

“It is considered proven that there were racist shouts at Vinicius during the aforementioned match. A financial penalty of 45,000 euros is imposed on Valencia,” the Competition Committee of the RFEF said in a statement.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday he expected Brazilian forward to remain at the Spanish club despite facing racist abuse in several La Liga matches.

Tuesday’s arrests come a day after football federation chief Luis Rubiales said Spanish soccer has a racism problem.

