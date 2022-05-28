Gareth Bale: Real Madrid's once record signing leaves Bernabeu with boos... and 18 trophies

Gareth Bale

The winger’s blistering pace caught the attention of scouts during his stint at Tottenham Hotspur and he took the centre-stage among gifted youngsters with a hattrick against Inter Milan in the Champions League — one that announced the rise of a Welsh superstar at the dusk of fellow compatriot Ryan Giggs’ career.

Bale started as a full-back for Daniel Levy’s side, but when he moved to Madrid, he eventually replaced Angel Di Maria, Argentina’s prolific winger, scoring goals with ease and more importantly, when the team needed them the most.

But his skills to be a fluid wingman came in handy for every manager who arrived at Madrid, allowing him to shift to an orthodox right-winger under Carlo Ancelotti, to a fluid RM (right-midfield player) under Rafael Benitez and Santiago Solari.

He is one of the most successful British players and perhaps the most successful at Santiago Bernabeu in terms of titles won and assists provided, more than icons such as David Beckam, Michael Owen and Steve Mcmanaman.

Though he is remembered most for the brace against Liverpool in the final, his equaliser in the previous edition of the tournament against Atletico Madrid was equally important.

That forced extra time, allowing Real Madrid to make the comeback.

But the Welshman has has been at the receiving end of slander not just from the media, but the club’s own fans over the years – a player whose decisive goals have won the club a Copa del Rey final and Champions League title each.

When he was first injured in August, months after his arrival at Real Madrid as the then world record signing, the Welshman was a name struck off the team sheet for the next few games.

Eight years later, when Real Madrid was humiliated by Barcelona in a 4-0 loss, Bale was reportedly injured. Again. This time with a back problem.

The Spanish media eviscerated him with a headline “He is not hurt anymore”, going on to say that Bale, a “Welsh parasite” who was sucking money out of Real Madrid.

Why is Bale being booed by Real’s fans?

The 32-year-old has been a loved figure in his country, where he is already a legend.

He ensured Wales beat Austria in the World Cup play-offs qualifiers with two goals, including a stunning strike from a free-kick, and will look to lead the country to its maiden World Cup appearance if it can beat Ukraine or Scotland in the play-offs.

That is where the disparity has adulterated his relationship with fans of Real Madrid — his lack of consistency with the club, his crucial performances with the country and his impish indifference to the criticism.

Bale was once seen covering his eyes with a mask when sitting on the bench or mimic watching the game with binoculars, using his hands — all the time drawing a £600,000 weekly wage at the club.

But Bale’s arrival at the club was not as quiet and petering as his departure confirmed by his agent last week.

Injuries and lack of game-time

Bale had burst into the European football scene as a precocious prodigy — the first 100-million transfer in football — who left defenders on the floor with daunting runs along the wings around Europe.

With Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, Bale formed one of the most formidable trios in Spanish domestic football, nicknamed the BBC, adding 400 goals for Real Madrid between them (till January 2018).

When Real Madrid completed its hat-trick of Champions League title, Bale was on the spotlight again, earning the Man of the Match award with two goals, including a stunning overheard kick, considered by many, as the greatest goal in a Champions League final.

But one thing remained consistent for Bale — injuries.

In around nine years at the club, Bale has had 35 injuries and has missed 140 matches for Los Blancos, which is around three seasons.

During the times he was fit, he did not find a spot in Zindeline Zidane’s squad, with the Frenchman opting for Eden Hazard and Vinicius Jr. over the Welshman.

When Bale came on to the pitch on April 9, 2022 at the Santiago Bernabeu for the match against Getafe, the gap between his previous appearance and this one stood at 654 days.

When he last played at home for Madrid, COVID-19 not a global pandemic and Carlo Ancelotti was the manager of Everton — a gap of 654 days.

He replaced Karim Benzema, currently the club’s second-highest gialscorer and was audiibly booed by a section of fans at the stadium.

Friction with Spanish media

Bale being booed by the fans, however began seven years ago, when the Welshman was spotted going for goal himself instead of passing to Ronaldo in a match against Espanyol in January 2015.

Though Real Madrid won that match, a similar incident in a match a week earlier against Valencia led his team not only to lose the match 2-1, but also end its 22-match unbeaten run.

Spanish media referred Bale as “ball hog”. Yeah, them again.

The reports on Bale’s whereabouts and lack of game-time reflected in public opinion and his appearances became subject of boos over and over again.

He was drawn into the mud for issues beyond football, wherein the press expressed concerns about the winger not being well-versed in Spanish despite spending half-a-decade in the country.

Marca further stretched the issue with an interaction with Marcelo, wherein the Brazilian said that his relations with Bale was limited to “hand gestures” and rudimentary greetings.

This distanced the player further from the fans and the boos became consistent.

When match-time and injuries marginalised Bale out of action for Real Madrid, the reports got further disparaging.

‘The Bale parasite came from the cold and rainy Britannia,’ an article in Marca read in March this year.

‘He settled in Spain, at Real Madrid, where, masked, he first showed diligence and love for the guest, but then his nature led him to suck blood without giving anything in return. Well, more than blood, he sucked, and sucks, the club’s euros.’

After the World Cup qualifier, Bale shot back at the media, expressing his disappointment and anger. "No. I don't need to send a message. It's a waste of my time; it’s disgusting and they should all be ashamed of themselves," he said after the match and went on to add more words on Twitter for the same.

Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.

Unlike his time at Real Madrid, Bale has been supported consistently while on his national duty and he has delivered in the red jersey everytime he has been called upon.

He became the then youngest Welsh International to make his debut in 2006 and still remains its youngest goalscorer at 17 years and 83 days. Currently with 38 goals, he is the leading goalscorer for Wales ahead of Liverpool legend Ian Rush.

However, in his free time, Bale enjoyed golf, with Thiabaut Courtois giving him the moniker ‘The Golfer’ – something that went on to haunt win since 2019 when he was pictured playing the same when Madrid travelled to Manchester City for the Champions League.

Madrid was knocked out and Bale had to face the brunt of hatred – at least part of it.

For Wales though, he continued firing, assisting both goals against Hungary, as he led Wales into the EURO 2020. That was when he decided to take a dig on Spanish media for the fractious relationship.

The flag, handed over to Bale and the Welsh team by the fans, led to a full-fledged controversy involving Bale, the Spanish media and Real Madrid fans. - REUTERS

Bale posed with a flag which read “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order”. An act directed at the Spanish media, as insisted by Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett, turned into an altercation with the fans and the jeers became a permanent at Bernabeu.

So much so, that the players had to intervene and insist against the same.

"When you whistle one player, you whistle all of us,” Casemiro said.

"Football is about opinions, everyone has theirs, but I don't agree when a player on my team is whistled. We're all on the same side, we have to support him."

Nine years since Bale’s arrival at Santiago Bernabeu, the player has 106 goals and 67 assists in 258 matches for Los Blancos and has 18 major trophies with the team — more than Real Madrid legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul Gonzalez and Alfredo de Stefano.

Bale’s departure from Madrid is confirmed, but he will always be one who scored despite boos, smiled in font of trolls and definitely one that kept secured Real’s hattrick of Champions League in Cardiff.