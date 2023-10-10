Lamine Yamal pulls out of Spain Euro qualifiers squad due to injury

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has withdrawn from the Spain squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Scotland due to injury, the Spanish football federation said Tuesday.

The 16-year-old, who made history in September when he became the youngest ever player to score for the Spain national team, left the camp after the medical team “determined he could not participate in the next two qualifying matches,” the federation said in a statement.

Yamal had been in doubt after Barcelona announced the teenager had suffered a hip flexor problem during the Catalan side’s 2-2 draw with Granada in La Liga.

He became La Liga’s youngest ever goalscorer during the match at 16 years and 87 days when he scored just before half-time.

Yamal was spotted limping on Monday as he joined up with the Spain national team.

Barcelona’s night was also marred by a knee injury to Jules Kounde, with the Catalans already tending to Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Raphinha in the treatment room.

Yamal became Barcelona’s youngest debutant at 15 years and 290 days old against Real Betis in April last season.

This season Yamal went on to become La Liga’s youngest starter in the 21st century, and also the youngest assist provider in the same time frame.

He extended his contract with Barcelona until 2026 earlier in October, with a one billion-euro release clause