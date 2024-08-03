MagazineBuy Print

Atletico Madrid signs Norwegian forward Sorloth

Atletico manager Diego Simeone had been on the lookout for a central striker since captain Alvaro Morata’s move to AC Milan last month.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 23:32 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Alexander Sorloth
FILE PHOTO: Alexander Sorloth | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Alexander Sorloth | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atletico Madrid has signed striker Alexander Sorloth from fellow LaLiga side Villarreal on a four-year contract, both clubs said on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Norway international scored 26 goals for Villarreal in all competitions last season, with 23 coming in Laliga.

That placed him second in the league’s scoring charts, just behind Girona’s Artem Dovbyk who recently moved to AS Roma.

The transfer fee was not officially revealed, but Spanish media reported it was around 32 million euros (34.9 million USD).

Atletico manager Diego Simeone had been on the lookout for a central striker since captain Alvaro Morata’s move to AC Milan last month.

