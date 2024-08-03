Chelsea has offered Gallagher a new contract, says Maresca

Chelsea has offered midfielder Conor Gallagher a new contract as his current deal expires next year, manager Enzo Maresca said ahead of their pre-season friendly against Manchester City in Ohio.
The 24-year-old has yet to agree terms and Maresca did not specify the details of the offer, with British media reporting that several top European clubs are vying for his signature.
“I can say that he is in contact with the club to find a solution and the club has offered him a new contract. That is the news that I have received,” Maresca told reporters late on Friday.
Gallagher is on holiday after playing in the European Championship and did not accompany the squad in their tour of the United States.
“The main focus or target at the moment for me, Connor and the club is to find a solution that makes everyone happy,” added Maresca.
Chelsea will host City in their Premier League opener on August 18.
