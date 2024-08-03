MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea has offered Gallagher a new contract, says Maresca

The 24-year-old has yet to agree terms and Maresca did not specify the details of the offer, with British media reporting that several top European clubs are vying for his signature.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 14:25 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher reacts.
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher reacts. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher reacts. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chelsea has offered midfielder Conor Gallagher a new contract as his current deal expires next year, manager Enzo Maresca said ahead of their pre-season friendly against Manchester City in Ohio.

The 24-year-old has yet to agree terms and Maresca did not specify the details of the offer, with British media reporting that several top European clubs are vying for his signature.

“I can say that he is in contact with the club to find a solution and the club has offered him a new contract. That is the news that I have received,” Maresca told reporters late on Friday.

Gallagher is on holiday after playing in the European Championship and did not accompany the squad in their tour of the United States.

“The main focus or target at the moment for me, Connor and the club is to find a solution that makes everyone happy,” added Maresca.

Chelsea will host City in their Premier League opener on August 18.

Related Topics

Conor Gallagher /

Chelsea /

Manchester City /

Enzo Maresca /

European Championships /

Premier League /

Premier League 2024-25

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
