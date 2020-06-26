Football Football Amiens and Toulouse relegated as FFF confirms 20-club Ligue 1 Amiens and Toulouse were relegated when the 2019-20 French Ligue 1 season ended prematurely due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Reuters 26 June, 2020 17:32 IST The next Ligue 1 season will be played with 20 clubs, the French football federation confirmed on Friday (Representative image). - Getty Images Reuters 26 June, 2020 17:32 IST The next Ligue 1 season will be played with 20 clubs, the French football federation (FFF) confirmed on Friday as it buried all hopes of Amiens and Toulouse to stay in the top flight.Both clubs were relegated when the season ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 crisis. However, the Stade council, France's highest administrative court, earlier this month had suspended their relegations, demanding the French league rethink its format for 2020-21.READ | Women's World Cup heads to a welcome Down Under in 2023 However, French league clubs on Tuesday voted to maintain Ligue 1 at 20 clubs next season.On Friday, the French federation said in a statement that the 2020-2024 convention between the FFF and the League, which featured an article that states Ligue 1 is to be played with 18 to 20 clubs only, had been approved. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos