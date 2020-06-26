Liverpool's Premier League win in numbers: Records broken, milestones ahead, important moments

Liverpool's first English league title in 30 years, achieved with seven matches remaining, has been arguably the most impressive of its 19 after a season of dominance.



From the most important games and the records broken along the way to milestones that remain well within their reach, here's everything you need to know about Klopp and Co.'s phenomenal victory.



Following are the records the side has broken this season:

* Jurgen Klopp's side has sealed the title with seven games to spare, eclipsing Manchester United (2000-01) and Manchester City (2017-18) who sealed their respective titles with five games left.

* Liverpool's 4-0 win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday marked its 23rd successive home league victory, eclipsing Manchester City's record of 20 between 2011-12.

* When it beat West Ham United in February it was Liverpool's 18th consecutive league win, equalling Manchester City's record. The side lost its next game at Watford.



* Beat Southampton 4-0 on February 1 to move 22 points clear of City at the top of the table for the biggest lead in Premier League history. That grew to 25 points after a 1-0 victory against Norwich City later that month.

* Liverpool's 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on January 11 meant it set a new record for points gained from the first 21 games in any of Europe's 'Big Five' leagues (61).

* The club then won its next six games to swell its points tally to 79 from its first 27 matches, before losing 3-0 at Watford.

* With its win at Tottenham, Liverpool set the record for most points gained across a 38-match spell in the Premier League (104), surpassing 102-point stretches by City and Chelsea.

* Liverpool had beaten 18 of the 19 teams in the league heading into its match against West Ham on January 29. A 2-0 victory against the Hammers marked the first time it had defeated every team in a single top-flight campaign in the club's 127-year history.

* Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player to score 20 goals in all competitions in three consecutive seasons since Michael Owen between 2000-01 and 2002-03 when the Egyptian striker scored in a 2-1 win against Bournemouth.

Records Liverpool could still break:

* Liverpool has racked up 86 points from 31 games and needs 15 more to set the record for most points in a Premier League season, eclipsing City's tally of 100 from the 2017-18 campaign.

* Liverpool need to win its remaining three games at Anfield to become the first Premier League side to win all 19 home games in a season.

* Three home wins would also ensure it sets the record for most home points in a season which is currently held jointly by Chelsea (2005-06), Manchester United (2010-11) and Manchester City (2011-12) who each picked up 55 points.

* Liverpool has won 28 games this season and needs five more wins to break City's record of 32 in a Premier League campaign.

* If Liverpool wins its remaining seven games, it will end the season with 107 points, breaking Reading's record for most points in an English league campaign (106 in 2005-06).

* City set the record for the largest margin of victory in the Premier League when it won the title by 19 points in 2017-18 and Liverpool is on track to surpass that.

* Liverpool has won 12 of its 15 away matches and can equal City's record of 16 away victories from 2017/18 if it wins its remaining four games on the road.

Key moments in Liverpool's Premier League title-winning season



Oct. 20: Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

In a strangely underwhelming performance considering the team's form, Liverpool was staring at a first league defeat in nine months after Marcus Rashford's strike in the first half. However, substitute Adam Lallana's first goal in almost 2 1/2 years rescued the Reds' unbeaten record five minutes from time.



Nov. 2: Aston Villa 1- 2 Liverpool

This match produced possibly the best five minutes of the whole campaign. Trailing to Trezeguet's first-half goal, Andy Robertson popped up with a rare goal to equalize with an 87th-minute header before Sadio Mane glanced in Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner in stoppage time. A loss would have reduced Liverpool's lead to just three points, with main rival Manchester City the next opponent.





Nov. 10: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester CityLiverpool never looked like allowing City to close the gap after going ahead through Fabinho's long-range goal. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane extended the advantage, which meant Bernardo Silva's late effort was little consolation as Klopp's team opened up a nine-point gap to City.Dec. 26: Leicester 0-4 LiverpoolBilled as a big test for Liverpool on its return from Qatar as Club World Cup champions, second-placed Leicester was blown away. Two goals for Roberto Firmino and one each for James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold helped Liverpool extend its lead to 13 points.Jan. 19: Liverpool 2-0 Manchester UnitedThe day Liverpool fans dared to believe their long wait for a title was coming to an end. An early header from Virgil van Dijk was followed by Mohamed Salah's breakaway goal in stoppage time, but the lateness of the second strike did not do justice to the dominance Liverpool had in the game. Victory stretched the gap to City to 16 points and, for the first time in a long time, the Kop sang "We're going to win the league."