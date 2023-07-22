Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul LIVE score, Leagues Cup updates: Game underway, Messi on bench; streaming info

Streaming information

When does the League Cup clash between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami start?

The League Cup clash between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami will start at 5:30am IST at the DRV PNK stadium in Florida.

Where can I watch League Cup clash between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami?

The League Cup clash between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on subscription basis. The match will not be telecast in India.