Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul LIVE score, Leagues Cup updates: Game underway, Messi on bench; streaming info

Follow for live score, updates and highlights of the League Cup match betweeen Inter Miami and Cruz Azul.

Updated : Jul 22, 2023 05:48 IST

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a League Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a League Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul. | Photo Credit: AP
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a League Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul. | Photo Credit: AP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the League Cup fixture between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul, where Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut for the MLS side, at the DRV PNK stadium in Florida.

  • July 22, 2023 05:47
    Kick-off!

    Inter Miami starts from left to right as Robinson gets the ball rolling

  • July 22, 2023 05:47
    Kick-off soon!

    The players have taken the field and a team huddle takes place in the middle. Meanwhile, LeBron James is in the stands and the first thing that Messi does is to go towards him for a hug. Game recognises game!

  • July 22, 2023 05:25
    Full house

    The DRV PNK is absolutely buzzing and understandably so. Arguably the world’s best player, Messi, will be in action for the first time ever alongside former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. Inter Miami, although not in a good spot, performance wise, will fancy its chances with Messi’s addition.

  • July 22, 2023 05:10
    Form guide (all competitions)

    Inter Miami: L-L-D

    Cruz Azul: L-L-L

  • July 22, 2023 05:07
    Cruz Azul starting 11
  • July 22, 2023 05:02
    Messi starts on bench - Starting lineups!

  • July 22, 2023 04:56
    Predicted lineups

    Inter Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Allen; Taylor, Cremaschi, Arroyo, Robinson; Campana, Martinez

    Cruz Azul: Gudino; Huescas, Ditta, Salcedo, Rivero; Lira, Rodriguez; Antuna, Rotondi, Moises; Cambindo

    *Messi is not expected to make the starting lineup but will come in as a substitute

  • July 22, 2023 04:50
    A new chapter begins!
  • July 22, 2023 04:49
    Streaming information

    When does the League Cup clash between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami start?

    The League Cup clash between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami will start at 5:30am IST at the DRV PNK stadium in Florida.

    Where can I watch League Cup clash between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami?

    The League Cup clash between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on subscription basis. The match will not be telecast in India.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
