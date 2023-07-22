Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul LIVE score, Leagues Cup updates: Game underway, Messi on bench; streaming info

- July 22, 2023 05:47Kick-off!
Inter Miami starts from left to right as Robinson gets the ball rolling
- July 22, 2023 05:47Kick-off soon!
The players have taken the field and a team huddle takes place in the middle. Meanwhile, LeBron James is in the stands and the first thing that Messi does is to go towards him for a hug. Game recognises game!
- July 22, 2023 05:25Full house
The DRV PNK is absolutely buzzing and understandably so. Arguably the world’s best player, Messi, will be in action for the first time ever alongside former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. Inter Miami, although not in a good spot, performance wise, will fancy its chances with Messi’s addition.
- July 22, 2023 05:10Form guide (all competitions)
Inter Miami: L-L-D
Cruz Azul: L-L-L
- July 22, 2023 05:07Cruz Azul starting 11
- July 22, 2023 05:02Messi starts on bench - Starting lineups!
- July 22, 2023 04:56Predicted lineups
Inter Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Allen; Taylor, Cremaschi, Arroyo, Robinson; Campana, Martinez
Cruz Azul: Gudino; Huescas, Ditta, Salcedo, Rivero; Lira, Rodriguez; Antuna, Rotondi, Moises; Cambindo
*Messi is not expected to make the starting lineup but will come in as a substitute
- July 22, 2023 04:50A new chapter begins!
- July 22, 2023 04:49Streaming information
When does the League Cup clash between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami start?
The League Cup clash between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami will start at 5:30am IST at the DRV PNK stadium in Florida.
Where can I watch League Cup clash between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami?
The League Cup clash between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on subscription basis. The match will not be telecast in India.
