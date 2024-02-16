MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Messi’s Inter Miami and Newell’s Old Boys draw 1-1 in friendly

It was an emotional match for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who supported Old Boys as a youth and played for them from 1995 to 2000 before joining Barcelona.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 09:15 IST , Miami - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Messi was removed in the 60th minute, replaced by 22-year-old American Lawson Sunderland, but delighted home fans ahead of next week’s start of the 2024 MLS campaign.
Messi was removed in the 60th minute, replaced by 22-year-old American Lawson Sunderland, but delighted home fans ahead of next week’s start of the 2024 MLS campaign. | Photo Credit: Megan Briggs
infoIcon

Messi was removed in the 60th minute, replaced by 22-year-old American Lawson Sunderland, but delighted home fans ahead of next week’s start of the 2024 MLS campaign. | Photo Credit: Megan Briggs

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi returned to the starting lineup for the MLS club on Thursday in a 1-1 home draw with his Argentine boyhood club, Newell’s Old Boys.

It was an emotional match for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who supported Old Boys as a youth and played for them from 1995 to 2000 before joining Barcelona.

Messi was removed in the 60th minute, replaced by 22-year-old American Lawson Sunderland, but delighted home fans ahead of next week’s start of the 2024 MLS campaign.

The 36-year-old striker, who sparked Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title, returned to Miami’s starting 11 after fighting through a groin injury that caused him to sit out a friendly in Hong Kong earlier this month.

HIGHLIGHTS | MIA 1-1 NOB

Messi came off the bench in a later Inter Miami match in Japan but was back among the starters for the MLS club’s final pre-season match.

After a scoreless first half, Inter Miami grabbed a 1-0 lead on Shanyder Borgelin’s goal in the 64th minute.

The 22-year-old Haitian forward leaped high over a defender to nod home a perfect corner kick from Finnish midfielder Robert Taylor.

Newell’s equalized on Argentine midfielder Franco Martin Diaz’s goal in the 83rd minute, a blast into the bottom right corner from the heart of the box.

Inter Miami will play host to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday in the MLS regular-season opener.

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Inter Miami /

Newell's Old Boys

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 1 updates: Mukesh returns for Bengal vs Bihar, TN vs Punjab, Mumbai faces Andhra
    Team Sportstar
  2. Messi’s Inter Miami and Newell’s Old Boys draw 1-1 in friendly
    AFP
  3. IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2 updates: India 326/5 vs England; Jadeja key as hosts eye big first innings total
    Team Sportstar
  4. How Suryakumar Yadav persuaded Sarfaraz Khan’s father to travel to Rajkot for his son’s debut Test
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. NBA fines Clippers’ P.J. Tucker $75,000 for public trade demand
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Messi’s Inter Miami and Newell’s Old Boys draw 1-1 in friendly
    AFP
  2. Inter Miami will be my last club, says Uruguayan Suarez
    Reuters
  3. Europa League: Loftus-Cheek lifts Milan past Rennes, Lukaku scores in Roma’s draw with Feyenoord
    AP
  4. Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys HIGHLIGHTS: MIA 1-1 NOB; Messi & Co end pre-season with draw
    Team Sportstar
  5. Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys, LIVE Streaming Info: Predicted lineups, when and where to watch Messi against boyhood club?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 1 updates: Mukesh returns for Bengal vs Bihar, TN vs Punjab, Mumbai faces Andhra
    Team Sportstar
  2. Messi’s Inter Miami and Newell’s Old Boys draw 1-1 in friendly
    AFP
  3. IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2 updates: India 326/5 vs England; Jadeja key as hosts eye big first innings total
    Team Sportstar
  4. How Suryakumar Yadav persuaded Sarfaraz Khan’s father to travel to Rajkot for his son’s debut Test
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. NBA fines Clippers’ P.J. Tucker $75,000 for public trade demand
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment