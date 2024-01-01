MagazineBuy Print

Argentina set to retire Lionel Messi’s No. 10 jersey

The AFA president said at a press conference that the iconic jersey number will not be worn by any other player after Messi.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 11:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal.
FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: AP

The Argentina Football Association is set to retire the jersey No. 10 worn by Lionel Messi once he ends his international career.

Speaking at a press conference, the president of the board, Claudio Tapia, said,” When Messi retires from the national team, we will not allow anyone else to wear the number 10 after him. His number 10 will be retired for life in his Honour. It’s the least we can do for him.”

Football great Diego Maradona also wore the iconic No. 10 jersey for ‘La Albiceleste’. The country’s football board had planned on retiring the jersey back in 2002 in honour of Maradona. The FIFA rules, however, mandated the side to wear all numbers from one to 23 during that year’s World Cup, thereby not allowing the AFA to proceed.

Lionel Messi, who won the World Cup in 2022, has made 180 appearances for Argentina, scoring 106 goals.

