Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info, US Open Cup semifinal: When and where to watch Messi play?

CIN vs MIA: Get stats, preview and live streaming details of the US Open Cup final between Messi’s Inter Miami and Cincinnati.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 22:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after winning the Leagues Cup against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park.
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after winning the Leagues Cup against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park. | Photo Credit: Alan Poizner/ Reuters
infoIcon

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after winning the Leagues Cup against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park. | Photo Credit: Alan Poizner/ Reuters

PREVIEW

Lionel Messi secured his first trophy with Inter Miami FC, the Leagues Cup, after a 10-9 penalty shootout win against Nashville on Saturday.

Messi scored the opening goal in the contest before the hosts equalised, eventually taking the game to penalties where the Miami side triumphed.

The Argentine super star will be looking for his 45th career trophy when Miami faces Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semifinal at the TQL stadium. Real Salt Lake travels to Houston Dynamo in the other semifinal.

Predicted lineups
Inter Miami: Drake Callender, DeAndre Yedlin, Mykola Kryvtsov, Seam Miller, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Matias Cremaschi, Christian Arroyo, Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez, Matt Taylor
FC Cincinnati: Roman Celentano, Matt Miazga, Raymon Gaddis, Nick Hagglund, Luis Arias, Junior Moreno, Uche Nwobodo, Alvas Powell, George Acosta, Brandon Vazquez, Aaron Boupendza

Head-To-Head:

The two teams have faced each other seven times with Miami turning out winners on four occassions while Cincinnati has won two. One game has ended in a draw.

Streaming/telecast information
Where is the US Open Cup semifinal between Inter Miami and Cincinnati being played?
FC Cincinnati will host Inter Miami in the US Open Cup semifinal at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.
When does the US Open Cup semifinal between Inter Miami and Cincinnati start?
The US Open Cup semifinal between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami will begin at 4:30 AM IST.
Where is the US Open Cup semifinal between Inter Miami and Cincinnati being telecasted or live streamed?
The US Open Cup semifinal will be telecasted live on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. The CBS Sports App, Pluto TV and Paramount + will stream the match live.
No telecast services are available for the game in India.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
