Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info, US Open Cup semifinal: When and where to watch Messi play?

PREVIEW

Lionel Messi secured his first trophy with Inter Miami FC, the Leagues Cup, after a 10-9 penalty shootout win against Nashville on Saturday.

Messi scored the opening goal in the contest before the hosts equalised, eventually taking the game to penalties where the Miami side triumphed.

The Argentine super star will be looking for his 45th career trophy when Miami faces Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semifinal at the TQL stadium. Real Salt Lake travels to Houston Dynamo in the other semifinal.

Predicted lineups Inter Miami: Drake Callender, DeAndre Yedlin, Mykola Kryvtsov, Seam Miller, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Matias Cremaschi, Christian Arroyo, Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez, Matt Taylor FC Cincinnati: Roman Celentano, Matt Miazga, Raymon Gaddis, Nick Hagglund, Luis Arias, Junior Moreno, Uche Nwobodo, Alvas Powell, George Acosta, Brandon Vazquez, Aaron Boupendza

Head-To-Head:

The two teams have faced each other seven times with Miami turning out winners on four occassions while Cincinnati has won two. One game has ended in a draw.